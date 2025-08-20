Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Rajasthan Announces 243 Additional Posts in Upcoming Recruitment Exam

The state government is increasing the number of positions in several recruitment examinations. In line with this, the government has increased the number of positions in another recruitment examination by 243.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

Jaipur. Good news for unemployed youth in Rajasthan! The ongoing Livestock Assistant recruitment process in the state's Animal Husbandry Department has been significantly expanded. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has decided to add 243 more positions. The recruitment drive, initially for 2540 posts, will now fill 2783 positions. This will directly benefit thousands of young people who participated in the examination.

Alok Raj, Chairman of the Selection Board, announced on social media that over 37,000 applications were received for this recruitment from across the state. The examination was held on June 13th. The board will soon announce the pre-results, followed by a revised notification based on the 2783 positions. This notification will include the classification of TSP and non-TSP areas. Only then will the final result and document verification process proceed.

This recruitment in the Animal Husbandry Department is crucial because livestock plays a significant role in the rural economy of the state. The increased number of Livestock Assistants will not only create more employment opportunities but also provide direct benefits to livestock farmers. The state government's initiative is considered a major opportunity for young people struggling with unemployment.

