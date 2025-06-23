Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Registration Deadline Today; Allotment List on June 26th

₹3000 Counselling Fee Mandatory Along with filling out the counselling form, candidates will have to deposit ₹3000 as a fee. This fee can be paid through e-Mitra, net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. The good news is that this amount will be later included in the admission fee.

How to Register Online First, visit the official website predeledraj2025.in. Click on the ‘Counselling Form’ link. Complete the registration process by filling in the necessary information. Now pay the counselling fee and submit the form.

Important Dates Last date for counselling registration and filling choices: 15 to 23 June 2025 Date of release of the first allotment list: 26 June 2025 Date for selected students in the first phase to deposit fees (₹13555): 26 June to 2 July 2025

Reporting and document verification at the institute: 27 June to 3 July 2025 Date for downloading the provisional admission slip: 27 June to 4 July 2025 Application for upward movement: 4 to 5 July 2025

Upward movement result declared: 7 July 2025 Reporting on new allotment: 7 to 9 July 2025 Candidates who have not yet registered should complete this process today. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Register in time and secure the first step towards admission to your preferred teacher training institute.