Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Registration Deadline Today; Allotment List on June 26th

The last date to register for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2025 is today. Candidates can apply by visiting predeledraj2025.in. The first allotment list will be released on 26 June.

Jun 23, 2025 / 01:31 pm

Patrika Desk

bstc predeled, bstc admit card download, राजस्थान बीएसटीसी, प्री डीएलएड, बीएसटीसी, राजस्थान बीएसटीसी एडमिट कार्ड, राजस्थान प्री डीएलएड परीक्षा तिथि, राजस्थान बस्तक, बीएसटीसी डेट, राजस्थान डीएलएड, bstc counselling 2025 last date, bstc counselling 2025 fees, bstc counselling 2025 date, bstc counselling 2025 link, bstc counselling 2025 result

BSTC Counselling 2025 (Image: Gemini)

BSTC Counselling 2025: Today, 23 June 2025, is the last day to participate in the ongoing counselling process for admission to the D.El.Ed (BSTC) course in Rajasthan. This is a golden opportunity for candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2025. The counselling registration process is being conducted on the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), predeledraj2025.in.

₹3000 Counselling Fee Mandatory

Along with filling out the counselling form, candidates will have to deposit ₹3000 as a fee. This fee can be paid through e-Mitra, net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. The good news is that this amount will be later included in the admission fee.

How to Register Online

First, visit the official website predeledraj2025.in.

Click on the ‘Counselling Form’ link.

Complete the registration process by filling in the necessary information.

Now pay the counselling fee and submit the form.

Important Dates

Last date for counselling registration and filling choices: 15 to 23 June 2025

Date of release of the first allotment list: 26 June 2025

Date for selected students in the first phase to deposit fees (₹13555): 26 June to 2 July 2025
Reporting and document verification at the institute: 27 June to 3 July 2025

Date for downloading the provisional admission slip: 27 June to 4 July 2025

Application for upward movement: 4 to 5 July 2025
Upward movement result declared: 7 July 2025

Reporting on new allotment: 7 to 9 July 2025

Candidates who have not yet registered should complete this process today. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Register in time and secure the first step towards admission to your preferred teacher training institute.

