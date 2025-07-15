Rajasthan Gargi Award Funds Delayed: Incomplete Documents Halt Payments

Dr. Aruna Sharma, Secretary of the Foundation, stated that the award money could not be deposited due to incorrect bank account information for over 6,000 girls in the state. Many girls' accounts are not linked to Aadhaar, some have incorrect IFSC codes, or some have entered incorrect bank account details. A module has been started on the Shala Darpan portal until August 10th for these girls to resubmit their applications.