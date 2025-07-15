Rajasthan Gargi Award Funds Delayed: Incomplete Documents Halt Payments

Six thousand female students in the state have not received the Gargi and Balika Protsahan Award money. The Balika Shiksha Foundation has now launched an online module to deposit this amount into their bank accounts. Students must apply with their documents on the module opened on the Shala Darpan portal by August 10th.
Applications for the Gargi Award and Balika Protsahan Award, run by the Balika Shiksha Foundation, for eligible girls for the year 2024-25 were filled online from October 17, 2024, to January 20, 2025, on the Shala Darpan portal. The award money was deposited through DBT according to these applications.
Dr. Aruna Sharma, Secretary of the Foundation, stated that the award money could not be deposited due to incorrect bank account information for over 6,000 girls in the state. Many girls' accounts are not linked to Aadhaar, some have incorrect IFSC codes, or some have entered incorrect bank account details. A module has been started on the Shala Darpan portal until August 10th for these girls to resubmit their applications.
The Gargi Award is an educational award given by the Rajasthan government to encourage meritorious female students. This award is given to female students who have scored 75% or more in the 10th-class examination conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer.
Its main objective is to promote girls' education and encourage them to pursue higher education. The Gargi Award amount is given in two installments—the first installment after the 10th class and the second installment upon continuing studies in 11th or 12th class.
Eligible female students for this scheme must apply online through the Shala Darpan portal. During the application process, the student's Aadhaar card is mandatory, with correct information such as name and date of birth.