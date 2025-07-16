Rajasthan Government Issues Major Order Regarding Safety in Government Schools

The south-west monsoon has been active in Rajasthan for the past 28 days. The education department has now taken steps to ensure the safety and security of students and teachers in government schools. The Principal Secretary of the Education Department has issued instructions to this effect. Under these instructions, the Gram Panchayat Primary Education Officer (PEEO) and the Urban Cluster Primary Education Officer (UCEEO) have been asked to submit a certificate confirming the safety of all schools in their respective areas.
The Principal Secretary of the department, Krishna Kunal, has issued orders to the Divisional Joint Directors and Chief District Education Officers. These orders state that a certificate should be obtained through the PEEO and UCEEO under their jurisdiction. This certificate should confirm that all schools in the area have been inspected, that all school premises are safe, and that any shortcomings in safety standards have been rectified.
Water sources in the school should not be damaged, dilapidated, or open. Students should be prohibited from going near wells, tanks, etc. A system for rainwater drainage should be in place in the school premises.
The head of the institution is responsible for regularly inspecting the school building and classroom ceilings. If there is any seepage, dripping, or plaster falling from the ceiling, that room should not be used for students.
The electrical wiring and points in the school building should be in order. If any wires are exposed, they should be taped.
Despite being aware of the dilapidated condition of government school buildings in the state, the education department takes action regarding building safety only after the monsoon season begins each year. This year, as in previous years, the education department has only now woken up to the issue. This raises questions about the department's own work style regarding building inspections and processing repair proposals.