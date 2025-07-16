Rajasthan Government Issues Major Order Regarding Safety in Government Schools

Water sources in the school should not be damaged, dilapidated, or open. Students should be prohibited from going near wells, tanks, etc. A system for rainwater drainage should be in place in the school premises.

The head of the institution is responsible for regularly inspecting the school building and classroom ceilings. If there is any seepage, dripping, or plaster falling from the ceiling, that room should not be used for students.

The electrical wiring and points in the school building should be in order. If any wires are exposed, they should be taped.