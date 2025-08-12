Rajasthan Patwari Exam Admit Card 2025 to be Released: Important Details to Know

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: The admit cards for eagerly awaiting candidates are about to be released. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit cards for the Patwari recruitment examination 2025 on 13 August. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin. The examination will be held on 17 August in two shifts. Over 6.5 lakh candidates will participate in this examination. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Through this recruitment, 3705 Patwari posts will be filled in the state. The examination was initially scheduled for 11 May, but it was postponed due to the decision to reopen the application window. This examination is for candidates with CET (Graduate Level) eligibility, and selection will be based solely on a written examination.
Regarding the examination pattern for this recruitment, the examination will be of 3 3-hour duration. A total of 150 questions will be asked, carrying a total of 300 marks. There is also a provision for negative marking in this examination. One-third of a mark will be deducted for incorrect answers. There will be 5 options for each question; filling in the circle for the fifth option is mandatory if an answer is not attempted. If more than 10% of the question circles are not filled, the candidate will be disqualified from the examination.
The board has instructed that the photograph on the identity card should not be more than three years old. If the photograph is old, it should be updated so that there is a clear match between the admit card and the identity card photograph. Entry to the examination centre will not be granted if there is a discrepancy in the photograph.