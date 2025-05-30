scriptRajasthan Patwari Exam: Fresh Applications for 3727 Posts, Existing Applicants to Get Amendment Opportunity | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Rajasthan Patwari Exam: Fresh Applications for 3727 Posts, Existing Applicants to Get Amendment Opportunity

Patwari Exam: The Patwari recruitment examination may be held on 17 August 2025.

JaipurMay 30, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Patwari Exam

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board(Photo-RSSB)

Rajasthan Patwari Exam: Preparations are underway for the Rajasthan Patwari recruitment exam 2025, conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The previously announced 2020 positions have been increased by a further 1707, bringing the total number of posts to 3727. New applications will be invited for these positions. Initially, the recruitment was to fill existing vacancies, but due to the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), over 1400 posts became vacant mid-process. These have now been added to the recruitment drive.

Rajasthan Patwari Exam: Link for Previous Applicants

Board Chairman Alok Raj informed that candidates who have already applied will be given a chance to amend their forms. This opportunity will be provided approximately one month before the exam, allowing them to correct their details. The Board Chairman also clarified that a link will be provided for previous applicants to make corrections to their applications one month before the exam. This process may begin in July.

Patwari Exam: Consideration to Remove Normalisation

According to board sources, the Patwari recruitment exam may be held on 17 August 2025. The board is considering conducting the exam in a single shift to eliminate the need for normalisation. Normalisation in recent exams caused some candidates to be disadvantaged, hence the ongoing consideration, although no final decision has been made. Discussions regarding normalisation are also underway because it can affect candidates’ scores, potentially excluding some eligible candidates from the selection process.

News / Education News / Rajasthan Patwari Exam: Fresh Applications for 3727 Posts, Existing Applicants to Get Amendment Opportunity

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Engineer Caught Throwing Cash From Window During Raid; Crores Recovered

National News

Engineer Caught Throwing Cash From Window During Raid; Crores Recovered

in 3 hours

Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

Jaipur

Jaipur Courts Receive Bomb Threats, Triggering Security Scare

in 1 hour

PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

Cricket News

PM Modi Meets Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna Airport

in 5 hours

Harsh Patel Sentenced to 10 Years in US for Human Trafficking

World

Harsh Patel Sentenced to 10 Years in US for Human Trafficking

2 hours ago

Latest Education News

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Applications Open Today for Class 10 and 12, Exams from This Date

Education News

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Applications Open Today for Class 10 and 12, Exams from This Date

in 5 hours

Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Jobs Open for Class 7 Pass Youth, Check Dates and Details

Education News

Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Jobs Open for Class 7 Pass Youth, Check Dates and Details

in 5 hours

ISRO Recruitment 2025: 320 Scientist Engineer Posts Open, Apply Now If You Meet This Qualification

Education News

ISRO Recruitment 2025: 320 Scientist Engineer Posts Open, Apply Now If You Meet This Qualification

in 41 minutes

Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

Education News

Bihar CET BEd 2024: College List to be Released Soon

in 36 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.