Rajasthan Patwari Exam: Fresh Applications for 3727 Posts, Existing Applicants to Get Amendment Opportunity

Rajasthan Patwari Exam: Link for Previous Applicants Board Chairman Alok Raj informed that candidates who have already applied will be given a chance to amend their forms. This opportunity will be provided approximately one month before the exam, allowing them to correct their details. The Board Chairman also clarified that a link will be provided for previous applicants to make corrections to their applications one month before the exam. This process may begin in July.

सर पटवार के नए आवेदनों के साथ क्या पुराने आवेदन कर्ता को आवेदन पत्र में संशोधन का मौका मिलेगा ? ….. नए आवेदनों के साथ नहीं, मगर yes पटवारी परीक्षा से लगभग एक महीने पहले आपको भी फॉर्म संशोधन का मौका देंगे। — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) May 27, 2025 Patwari Exam: Consideration to Remove Normalisation According to board sources, the Patwari recruitment exam may be held on 17 August 2025. The board is considering conducting the exam in a single shift to eliminate the need for normalisation. Normalisation in recent exams caused some candidates to be disadvantaged, hence the ongoing consideration, although no final decision has been made. Discussions regarding normalisation are also underway because it can affect candidates' scores, potentially excluding some eligible candidates from the selection process.