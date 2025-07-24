Rajasthan Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins

RSSBPlatoon Commander Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the commencement of the recruitment process for the post of Platoon Commander. A total of 84 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will commence on 23 July 2025 and will continue until 11:59 PM on 21 August 2025. Payment of the application fee can also be made by this date.