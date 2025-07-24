24 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins

Platoon Commander Bharti: A total of 84 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 82 positions from non-scheduled areas and 2 positions from scheduled areas. The recruitment examination will be conducted offline (OMR-based) on 22 November 2025

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Bharti
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Bharti Application Started

RSSBPlatoon Commander Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the commencement of the recruitment process for the post of Platoon Commander. A total of 84 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will commence on 23 July 2025 and will continue until 11:59 PM on 21 August 2025. Payment of the application fee can also be made by this date.

RSSB Platoon Commander Bharti 2025: Recruitment for these posts

A total of 84 posts will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 82 posts for the non-scheduled area and 2 posts for the scheduled area. This recruitment examination will be conducted on 22 November 2025 in offline (OMR-based) mode. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Bharti: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The candidate must possess a graduation degree or equivalent qualification from the Government of India or a recognised university.
Retired ex-servicemen with the rank of Naib Subedar or higher are also eligible to apply.
Also, knowledge of the Hindi language in Devanagari script and an understanding of Rajasthan's culture are essential.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 25 years
Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules.

RSMSSB: Salary

Regarding salary, the selected candidates will be paid according to Pay Band 9300-34800, Grade Pay 4200 (old), and Pay Matrix Level-10. This pay scale will be based on the recommendations of the Rajasthan Government's Seventh Pay Commission.

RSSB Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, the application fee for the General category and Creamy Layer OBC/MBC is fixed at ₹600. For Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC/ST (residents of Rajasthan), and persons with disabilities, it is ₹400.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 09:56 am

English News / Education News / Rajasthan Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.