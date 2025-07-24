Rajasthan Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins

RSSBPlatoon Commander Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the commencement of the recruitment process for the post of Platoon Commander. A total of 84 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will commence on 23 July 2025 and will continue until 11:59 PM on 21 August 2025. Payment of the application fee can also be made by this date.
A total of 84 posts will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 82 posts for the non-scheduled area and 2 posts for the scheduled area. This recruitment examination will be conducted on 22 November 2025 in offline (OMR-based) mode. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.
The candidate must possess a graduation degree or equivalent qualification from the Government of India or a recognised university.
Retired ex-servicemen with the rank of Naib Subedar or higher are also eligible to apply.
Also, knowledge of the Hindi language in Devanagari script and an understanding of Rajasthan's culture are essential.
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 25 years
Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules.
Regarding salary, the selected candidates will be paid according to Pay Band 9300-34800, Grade Pay 4200 (old), and Pay Matrix Level-10. This pay scale will be based on the recommendations of the Rajasthan Government's Seventh Pay Commission.
Regarding the application fee, the application fee for the General category and Creamy Layer OBC/MBC is fixed at ₹600. For Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC/ST (residents of Rajasthan), and persons with disabilities, it is ₹400.