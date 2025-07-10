10 July 2025,

Thursday

Education News

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025: New Date Announced

This examination will be held at all district headquarters in the state. The Rajasthan Police Department had invited online applications until 25 May 2025. Under the recruitment process, appointments will be made to 10,000 vacant positions...

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti
Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti(Image-Official)

Millions of young people in Rajasthan dreaming of becoming police constables have received important news. The Constable recruitment exam 2025 will now be held on 13 and 14 September. Previously scheduled for 19 and 20 July, the exam has been rescheduled to September. ADG Vipin Kumar Pandey of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board announced that approximately 5.25 lakh candidates will participate in this exam. Of these, 4.25 lakh candidates are for General Duty (GD), Driver, and RAC positions, and 1 lakh candidates are for IT positions.

This exam will be conducted at all district headquarters in the state. The Rajasthan Police Department had invited online applications until 25 May 2025. Under the recruitment process, appointments will be made to 10,000 vacancies, including Constable General, Driver, Band, and Police Telecommunication positions.

Essential Educational Qualification

To participate in this exam, candidates must have passed their 12th standard. Additionally, candidates must also have passed the Rajasthan CET (12th level) exam.

Exam Pattern and Marking System

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam will be conducted offline in OMR mode. A total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked, carrying 150 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Reasoning, Logic and Computer Knowledge: 60 questions – 60 marks
Rajasthan General Knowledge (GK): 45 questions – 45 marks
General Awareness (GA): 45 questions – 45 marks

Education News

10 Jul 2025 03:44 pm

10 Jul 2025 03:38 pm

