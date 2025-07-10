Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025: New Date Announced

Millions of young people in Rajasthan dreaming of becoming police constables have received important news. The Constable recruitment exam 2025 will now be held on 13 and 14 September. Previously scheduled for 19 and 20 July, the exam has been rescheduled to September. ADG Vipin Kumar Pandey of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board announced that approximately 5.25 lakh candidates will participate in this exam. Of these, 4.25 lakh candidates are for General Duty (GD), Driver, and RAC positions, and 1 lakh candidates are for IT positions.