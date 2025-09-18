Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Answer Key Released

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the answer key for the Constable Recruitment 2025 written examination. This exam was held on 13 and 14 September 2025 at various centres. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website (police.rajasthan.gov.in).
If a candidate finds the answer to any question incorrect in the answer key, they can raise an objection between 21 and 23 September 2025. A non-refundable fee of ₹100 will be charged for each objection.
Through this recruitment process, candidates will be appointed to various posts in different districts of Rajasthan Police. Approximately 10,000 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.