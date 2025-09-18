Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

My News

Shorts

Epaper

Education News

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Answer Key Released

Candidates who find any answer incorrect in the answer key can register their objections between 21 and 23 September 2025.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment (Image: Patrika)

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the answer key for the Constable Recruitment 2025 written examination. This exam was held on 13 and 14 September 2025 at various centres. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website (police.rajasthan.gov.in).

How to Download the Answer Key

  • First, visit the department's website and click on the “Constable Recruitment 2025 Answer Key” link on the homepage.
  • Then, enter your roll number and application ID.
  • After that, the answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Objection Window Opened

If a candidate finds the answer to any question incorrect in the answer key, they can raise an objection between 21 and 23 September 2025. A non-refundable fee of ₹100 will be charged for each objection.

Through this recruitment process, candidates will be appointed to various posts in different districts of Rajasthan Police. Approximately 10,000 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 01:17 pm

English News / Education News / Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Answer Key Released
