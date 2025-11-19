Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Result 2025: District-wise Result Released

Rajasthan Police Result 2025 Released(AI Image- Grok)
Rajasthan Police Result 2025: An update has been released regarding the written examination result for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025. The district-wise results of the recruitment examination have been declared. The department has uploaded the selection list of candidates who have qualified in the examination on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results directly through the link available on the website. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10,000 posts.
The written examination was conducted on September 12 and 13, while its answer key was released on September 17. Now, the physical test for candidates who passed the written examination will be conducted in the second week of December. Regarding qualifying marks, a minimum of 40 percent marks were set for the General, EWS, BC, and EBC categories, while this limit was kept at 36 percent for the SC and ST categories. There was no minimum qualifying mark requirement for candidates from the TSP region.
Candidates who qualify in the written examination will now have to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Both examinations will be conducted in the first week of December. Detailed information regarding their dates and locations will be released soon. After the completion of these stages, document verification will be carried out, and the final merit list will be released based on the combined performance in all stages. As per the physical standards, the height for male candidates has been set at 168 cm and for female candidates at 152 cm. The chest measurement for men should be between 81 and 86 cm. In the race test, men will have to cover 5 kilometers in 25 minutes, and women will have to cover 5 kilometers in 35 minutes.
