Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Result 2025: District-wise Result Released

The written examination for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment was held on September 12 and 13, while its answer key was released on September 17.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Rajasthan Police Result 2025

Rajasthan Police Result 2025 Released(AI Image- Grok)

Rajasthan Police Result 2025: An update has been released regarding the written examination result for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025. The district-wise results of the recruitment examination have been declared. The department has uploaded the selection list of candidates who have qualified in the examination on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results directly through the link available on the website. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10,000 posts.

When was this exam held?

The written examination was conducted on September 12 and 13, while its answer key was released on September 17. Now, the physical test for candidates who passed the written examination will be conducted in the second week of December. Regarding qualifying marks, a minimum of 40 percent marks were set for the General, EWS, BC, and EBC categories, while this limit was kept at 36 percent for the SC and ST categories. There was no minimum qualifying mark requirement for candidates from the TSP region.

How to check the result

  • To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of Rajasthan Police.
  • The result-related link is provided in the ‘Recruitment and Result’ section available on the homepage.
  • After clicking on this link, candidates can view the list released according to their district and post.
  • This list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.
  • Candidates can search for their roll number and save the PDF file for future use.

Further stages of the process

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will now have to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Both examinations will be conducted in the first week of December. Detailed information regarding their dates and locations will be released soon. After the completion of these stages, document verification will be carried out, and the final merit list will be released based on the combined performance in all stages. As per the physical standards, the height for male candidates has been set at 168 cm and for female candidates at 152 cm. The chest measurement for men should be between 81 and 86 cm. In the race test, men will have to cover 5 kilometers in 25 minutes, and women will have to cover 5 kilometers in 35 minutes.

Rajasthan Police Result 2025

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 11:54 am

English News / Education News / Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Result 2025: District-wise Result Released

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: City Details to be Released on This Date

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Education News

Countries With The World’s Toughest Education Systems Including India

World’s Toughest Education System
Education News

Bihar Police Recruitment Process to Restart for Over 25,000 Vacancies

Bihar Police Vacancy 2025
Education News

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Know Qualification and Other Details

ISRO Vacancy 2025
Education News

NEET PG 2025: Over 200 Medical PG Seats Increased in Bihar, Know the Total Number of Seats in the State Now

सरकार का बड़ा फ़ैसला! मेडिकल कॉलेजों में स्थायी भर्ती शुरू, फैकल्टी की भारी कमी दूर होने की उम्मीद...(photo-patrika)
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.