Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Result 2025: District-wise Result Released

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will now have to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Both examinations will be conducted in the first week of December. Detailed information regarding their dates and locations will be released soon. After the completion of these stages, document verification will be carried out, and the final merit list will be released based on the combined performance in all stages. As per the physical standards, the height for male candidates has been set at 168 cm and for female candidates at 152 cm. The chest measurement for men should be between 81 and 86 cm. In the race test, men will have to cover 5 kilometers in 25 minutes, and women will have to cover 5 kilometers in 35 minutes.