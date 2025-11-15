Rajasthan Police Result 2025: Successful Candidates to Appear for PET/PST in Early December

Rajasthan Police Result 2025 Out (Image-Grok AI)
Rajasthan Police Result 2025 Download: The written examination result for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in or via the direct link provided below. A total of 10,000 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. The written examination was conducted on September 12 and 13, while its answer key was released on September 17.
The minimum qualifying marks were different for each category. For General, EWS, BC, and EBC categories, a minimum of 40% marks were required, while for SC and ST category candidates, this limit was set at 36%. Candidates from the TSP region were exempted from the minimum marks requirement.
Candidates who qualify the written examination will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), which are likely to be conducted in the first week of December. Detailed information regarding the venue and time for these tests will be released soon. Following these stages, there will be a document verification, and finally, the final merit list will be released based on performance in all stages.
As per the physical standards, the minimum height for male candidates is set at 168 cm and for female candidates at 152 cm. The chest measurement for men should be between 81 to 86 cm. In the running test, male candidates have to complete 5 kilometers in 25 minutes, and female candidates have to complete 5 kilometers in 35 minutes.
