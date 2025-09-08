Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment: Application Deadline Today for 1015 Posts

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is closing online applications today, 8 September 2025, for 1015 Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander positions in the Rajasthan Police. Candidates who have yet to apply should immediately visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in to complete the application process.