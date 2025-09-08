Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment: Application Deadline Today for 1015 Posts

The last date to apply for the 1015 Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander positions in Rajasthan Police is today. Eligible candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Don't miss this opportunity!

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Rajasthan SI Bharti
SI (Image: Patrika)

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is closing online applications today, 8 September 2025, for 1015 Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander positions in the Rajasthan Police. Candidates who have yet to apply should immediately visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in to complete the application process.

Number of Vacancies

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1015 positions, distributed as follows:

  • Sub-Inspector (AP): 896 posts
  • Sub-Inspector (AP) Sanhria: 4 posts
  • Sub-Inspector (AP) Scheduled Area: 25 posts
  • Sub-Inspector (IB): 26 posts
  • Platoon Commander (RAC): 64 posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Additionally, knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) and familiarity with Rajasthani culture are essential.

Age Limit (as of 01 January 2026)

Applicants must be between 20 and 25 years of age. The state government has granted an upper age relaxation of three years to all candidates. Reserved category candidates will receive additional age relaxation as per regulations.

Salary and Selection Process

Selected candidates will be appointed according to Pay Matrix Level 11 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200), offering job security and career growth opportunities.

The selection process comprises the following stages:

  • Written Examination
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Personal Interview

Application Fee

  • General/OBC/VBC (Creamy Layer): ₹600
  • OBC/VBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS, SC, ST (Rajasthan Domicile): ₹400
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwBD): ₹400

How to Apply?

Given the deadline, time is of the essence. Eligible candidates can apply by following the steps below:

  • Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Register and obtain login credentials.
  • Fill out the RPSC SI 2025 application form.
  • Upload scanned copies of required documents, photograph, and signature.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Note: Today is the last day to apply. The commission will not grant any extension. Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility criteria to avoid application rejection.

For more information and to apply, visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 11:11 am

