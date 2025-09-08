Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment: Application Deadline Today for 1015 Posts

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is closing online applications today, 8 September 2025, for 1015 Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander positions in the Rajasthan Police. Candidates who have yet to apply should immediately visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in to complete the application process.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1015 positions, distributed as follows:
Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Additionally, knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) and familiarity with Rajasthani culture are essential.
Applicants must be between 20 and 25 years of age. The state government has granted an upper age relaxation of three years to all candidates. Reserved category candidates will receive additional age relaxation as per regulations.
Selected candidates will be appointed according to Pay Matrix Level 11 (Grade Pay Rs. 4200), offering job security and career growth opportunities.
The selection process comprises the following stages:
Given the deadline, time is of the essence. Eligible candidates can apply by following the steps below:
Note: Today is the last day to apply. The commission will not grant any extension. Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility criteria to avoid application rejection.
For more information and to apply, visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.