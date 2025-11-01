Rajasthan: Private Schools Protest Government Mandate for Uniform Dress Code in All Schools

While the Rajasthan government is preparing a standardised uniform, organisations of private schools in the state have come out in protest against this decision. Organisation officials state that uniforms have been a part of the identity of many private schools. In such a situation, the government's decision is completely impractical and unfair. Officials from the Society for Un-aided Private Schools argue that changing uniforms will neither improve the quality of education nor enhance the state's results. Private school organisations have accused the government of issuing orders arbitrarily without any consultation. The school organisations have warned of legal action if this order is not withdrawn.