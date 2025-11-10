Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Rajasthan teacher recruitment: Major setback for lakhs of aspirants as preparations go in vain, know why

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has initiated the recruitment process for Teacher Level-1 and Level-2, but lakhs of candidates have been excluded from this recruitment.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Rajasthan-Teacher-Recruitment

Long queue at a government school in Sikar during a recruitment exam. (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has initiated the recruitment process for Level-1 and Level-2 teachers, but this has led to the exclusion of lakhs of aspirants. Posts for general education and special education have not been included in Level-2 recruitment.

Consequently, approximately five lakh B.Ed degree holders and REET-qualified candidates, along with around 80,000 special education degree holders, have been barred from applying. The preparations of these candidates, who have been waiting for recruitment for a long time, have now gone in vain.

Promotion Dispute

- Promotion from Third Grade to Senior Teacher pending for 5 years
- Approximately 30,000 posts could have been vacant
- Non-compliance with Supreme Court order
- Unemployed individuals did not benefit from the posts

Status of Posts in Recruitment

Level-1: 5636 posts
General Education: 5000
Sanskrit Education: 636
Level-2: 2123 posts

Only Sanskrit Education

General Education: 0 posts
Special Education: 0 posts

Promotion Pending, Unemployed Suffer

The promotion of third-grade teachers has been pending in the education department for the past five years. Typically, promotion from third grade to senior teacher occurs within five years, which would have resulted in approximately 30,000 vacant posts. Unemployed individuals would have benefited from these vacancies. Teachers state that the Rajasthan government has not complied with the Supreme Court's order. As per the order issued on September 24, 2025, the government was required to submit a response on additional subjects, but no response has been provided even after more than six weeks. The delay in the promotion case has prevented an increase in the number of posts for recruitment.

Reaction from Teachers and Organisations

If the government had addressed the promotion issue before the recruitment was announced, 30,000 posts would have become vacant. B.Ed-holding unemployed individuals would have benefited from this. This is the recruitment with the fewest posts to date.
- Vipin Prakash Sharma, State President, Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Teachers' Association

What They Say

Unemployed B.Ed degree holders had been preparing for years and waiting for recruitment. The government's decision not to include posts has dashed the hopes of the youth. The government should include general education posts in Level-2.
- Ira Bose, State President, Yuva Halla Bol

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 09:15 am

English News / Education News / Rajasthan teacher recruitment: Major setback for lakhs of aspirants as preparations go in vain, know why

