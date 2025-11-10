Rajasthan teacher recruitment: Major setback for lakhs of aspirants as preparations go in vain, know why

The promotion of third-grade teachers has been pending in the education department for the past five years. Typically, promotion from third grade to senior teacher occurs within five years, which would have resulted in approximately 30,000 vacant posts. Unemployed individuals would have benefited from these vacancies. Teachers state that the Rajasthan government has not complied with the Supreme Court's order. As per the order issued on September 24, 2025, the government was required to submit a response on additional subjects, but no response has been provided even after more than six weeks. The delay in the promotion case has prevented an increase in the number of posts for recruitment.