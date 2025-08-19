Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Rajasthan to Recruit 6,500 Teachers; Applications Open Today

Candidates applying for this recruitment must possess a graduation degree in the relevant subject and a B.Ed. The minimum age limit for this recruitment is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

RPSC Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025
RPSC Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

RPSC Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025: Good news for young people seeking government jobs. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to 6500 Senior Teacher positions in the state. Interested candidates can apply online from 19 August 2025 to 17 September 2025. Applications will be accepted through the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, or the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

Subject-wise Vacancies

Hindi – 1052 posts
English – 1305 posts
Sanskrit – 940 posts
Mathematics – 1385 posts
Science – 1355 posts
Social Science – 401 posts
Urdu – 48 posts
Punjabi – 11 posts
Sindhi – 2 posts
Gujarati – 1 post

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a graduation degree and a B.Ed in the relevant subject. The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026.

How to Apply

To apply, candidates must first log in to the SSO portal and complete the One Time Registration (OTR).
Then, go to the recruitment portal and fill out the application form. The application process will be complete after uploading all necessary documents and paying the fee.

Application Fee

The application fee for General and OBC candidates is ₹600. For SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS, and differently-abled candidates, the fee is ₹400. A fee of ₹500 will be charged for application corrections. Corrections can be made within 10 days of the application deadline.

