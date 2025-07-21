Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 850 Posts Before Deadline

To apply, candidates can visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and fill out the application form. It is crucial to carefully read the official notification before applying to ensure compliance with all necessary guidelines. Complete the application process in a timely manner, as technical issues may arise due to high website traffic during the final hours. Keep all documents scanned and ready. Enter your mobile number and email ID correctly to receive further information.