Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 850 Posts Before Deadline

Rajasthan VDO Vacancy: A total of 850 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 683 posts are for non-TSP (Non-Tribal Sub-Plan) areas and 167 posts are designated for TSP (Tribal Sub-Plan) areas. Recruitment will be conducted for these positions.

Jul 21, 2025

VDO Vacancy 2025 Rajasthan: A significant opportunity awaits candidates preparing to become Village Development Officers (VDOs) in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced recruitment for 850 Village Development Officer positions, and the application process is in its final stages. Interested candidates can apply until 25 July 2025. 25 July 2025 is the last date for submitting applications for this recruitment. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

VDO Vacancy 2025 Rajasthan: Number of Positions

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 850 positions. Of these, 683 positions are for Non-TSP areas and 167 positions are designated for TSP areas.

VDO Recruitment Eligibility: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, applicants must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university. The age limit will be calculated based on 1 January 2026. Accordingly, the candidate's age should be between 18 and 40 years. Reserved categories will be granted an upper age relaxation as per the state government's rules.

VDO Recruitment 2025: Application Process and Fees

Online application commencement: 19 June 2025
Last date for application: 25 July 2025
Exam date: 31 August 2025

Application Fees
General, OBC and EBC (Creamy Layer): ₹600
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS, SC, ST and Divyang: ₹400
Correction fee for form corrections: ₹300

VDO Vacancy 2025 Rajasthan: How to Apply

To apply, candidates can visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and fill out the application form. It is crucial to carefully read the official notification before applying to ensure compliance with all necessary guidelines. Complete the application process in a timely manner, as technical issues may arise due to high website traffic during the final hours. Keep all documents scanned and ready. Enter your mobile number and email ID correctly to receive further information.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 09:43 am

English News / Education News / Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 850 Posts Before Deadline
