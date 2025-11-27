Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan Youth’s Army Recruitment Dreams Get a Boost as 1 Lakh Agniveers to be Recruited Annually

The Central Government has planned to recruit 1,00,000 Agniveers every year, considering the shortage of 1.8 lakh soldiers in the Army. This has also become big good news for the youth of Rajasthan who dream of joining the Army.

Bundi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Agniveer Bharti

Photo: Patrika

A significant piece of good news has emerged for the youth of Rajasthan who dream of joining the Army. With a shortage of 1.8 lakh soldiers in the Indian Army, a plan has been made to significantly expand the Agniveer recruitment process. Now, 1,00,000 Agniveers will be recruited every year, providing a fantastic opportunity for the youth of Rajasthan to join the Army.

Central Government's Decision

The Central Government has decided to rapidly expand the Agniveer recruitment scheme in view of the growing shortage of soldiers in the Army. In fact, the recruitment process was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past few years, but a plan has now been made to give it momentum again.

Special Focus on Training

Not only recruitment, but special attention will also be given to the training of these Agniveers. Recruitment will be carried out keeping in mind the training infrastructure at the Army's regimental centres, so that the youth can receive better training.

A Great Opportunity for the Youth of Rajasthan

The youth of Rajasthan will benefit from this scheme, where thousands of young people participate in Army recruitment every year.

English News / Education News / Rajasthan Youth's Army Recruitment Dreams Get a Boost as 1 Lakh Agniveers to be Recruited Annually

