Rajasthan's Next DGP: Meet Rajiv Sharma, Frontrunner in the Race

Who is Rajiv Sharma? Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Rajiv Sharma has served extensively on deputation with the central government. In Rajasthan, he has served as Superintendent of Police in Jhalawar, Dausa, Rajsamand, Jaipur Traffic, Bharatpur, and Jaipur. He has also held the post of Inspector General (IG) in Bharatpur and Bikaner. He has also served as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and held various responsibilities, including the post of Joint Director in the CBI.

Rajiv Sharma’s Educational Qualifications Rajiv Sharma is a 1990 batch IPS officer. According to information on the Rajasthan Personnel Department website, he holds an MA and an MPhil. His home district is Mathura. Selection Process for DGP The state government has sent a panel of officers of the rank of Director General to the Union Ministry of Personnel for the selection of the new DGP. As per the rules, a maximum of 10 names can be sent in the panel. Only those officers with more than 30 years of experience in police service and who express their willingness are considered. The Ministry of Personnel will forward the state government’s panel to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Based on this, the UPSC will, considering seniority and service records, send back the names of three eligible officers of the DG rank to the state government for selection. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma can appoint any one of these three as the DGP.