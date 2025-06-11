scriptRajasthan's Next DGP: Meet Rajiv Sharma, Frontrunner in the Race | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Rajasthan's Next DGP: Meet Rajiv Sharma, Frontrunner in the Race

Rajiv Sharma, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has served a long tenure on deputation with the central government. Know about his education and career.

Jun 11, 2025 / 04:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan New DGP Education

IPS Rajiv Sharma

Rajasthan New DGP: U.R. Sahoo, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) by the state government. This has left the DGP’s post vacant, sparking a race for the position. IPS officer Rajiv Sharma is considered a frontrunner. Sharma currently heads the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD). Other contenders for the DGP post include Sanjay Agrawal, Rajesh Nirvan, and Govind Gupta.

Who is Rajiv Sharma?

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Rajiv Sharma has served extensively on deputation with the central government. In Rajasthan, he has served as Superintendent of Police in Jhalawar, Dausa, Rajsamand, Jaipur Traffic, Bharatpur, and Jaipur. He has also held the post of Inspector General (IG) in Bharatpur and Bikaner. He has also served as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and held various responsibilities, including the post of Joint Director in the CBI.

Rajiv Sharma’s Educational Qualifications

Rajiv Sharma is a 1990 batch IPS officer. According to information on the Rajasthan Personnel Department website, he holds an MA and an MPhil. His home district is Mathura.

Selection Process for DGP

The state government has sent a panel of officers of the rank of Director General to the Union Ministry of Personnel for the selection of the new DGP. As per the rules, a maximum of 10 names can be sent in the panel. Only those officers with more than 30 years of experience in police service and who express their willingness are considered. The Ministry of Personnel will forward the state government’s panel to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Based on this, the UPSC will, considering seniority and service records, send back the names of three eligible officers of the DG rank to the state government for selection. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma can appoint any one of these three as the DGP.

Two-Year Tenure

Rajiv Sharma is due to retire in March of the following year. If appointed DGP, he would serve a full two-year term, at least until July 2027.

News / Education News / Rajasthan's Next DGP: Meet Rajiv Sharma, Frontrunner in the Race

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Meghalaya Couple Case: Sonam Confesses to Orchestrating Raja Raghuvanshi’s Killing; Brother Disowns Her

National News

Meghalaya Couple Case: Sonam Confesses to Orchestrating Raja Raghuvanshi’s Killing; Brother Disowns Her

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Wedding Party Collision: Five Dead, Including Bride

National News

Rajasthan Wedding Party Collision: Five Dead, Including Bride

in 3 hours

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

National News

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

2 hours ago

Mumbai Indians Appoint Retired West Indies Star Nicholas Pooran as Captain

Cricket News

Mumbai Indians Appoint Retired West Indies Star Nicholas Pooran as Captain

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Opens

Education News

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Opens

in 5 hours

JOSAA 2025 Counselling: Second Mock Seat Allotment List Released

Education News

JOSAA 2025 Counselling: Second Mock Seat Allotment List Released

in 5 hours

Rajasthan's Next DGP: Meet Rajiv Sharma, Frontrunner in the Race

Education News

Rajasthan's Next DGP: Meet Rajiv Sharma, Frontrunner in the Race

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Education Department to Implement Curriculum Changes from July 1st

Education News

Rajasthan Education Department to Implement Curriculum Changes from July 1st

in 23 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.