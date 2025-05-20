scriptRanchi's Kanika Tops 2025 UPSC IFS Exam; Top 20 List Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Ranchi's Kanika Tops 2025 UPSC IFS Exam; Top 20 List Released

Kanika attributed her success to her parents, family, and teachers. She advised using NCERT resources for preparation.

May 20, 2025 / 12:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Photo Source- Social Media

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final results for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination 2024 on Monday. Kanika Anbh from Ranchi secured the top position nationwide. Kanika Anbh topped the examination. Khandelwal Anand Anil Kumar secured second place, and Anubhav Singh came in third.

Prepare with NCERT – UPSC Kanika Anbh

Speaking to the media, Kanika attributed her success to her parents, family, and teachers. She mentioned that they all boosted her morale at every step and inspired her to move forward with a positive attitude. She advised students preparing for the civil services to prepare according to the syllabus using NCERT books and to thoroughly understand the fundamental concepts.

UPSC IFS Topper: Father is a retired judge

Kanika’s father, Abhay Kumar Sinha, is a retired Principal District Judge in Khunti, and her mother, Anita Sinha, is a homemaker. A former student of JVM Shyamali School in Ranchi, Kanika, explained that preparing for the civil services requires not only covering the syllabus but also developing writing skills. Expressing happiness over her success, the principal of JVM Shyamali, Samarjeet Jana, said that this is a proud moment for their school and that Kanika’s achievement will inspire other students.

UPSC IFS Exam 2024

A total of 143 candidates cleared the examination this year. Of these, 40 belong to the General category, 19 to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 50 to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 23 to the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 11 to the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The main examination was held between 24 November and 1 December 2024, while the interviews and personality tests were conducted from 21 April to 2 May 2025.

UPSC IFS Result 2024 Topper List: List of Toppers

  1. Kanika Anbh
  2. Khandelwal Anand Anil Kumar
  3. Anubhav Singh
  4. Jain Siddhart Parsamal
  5. M.junath Shivappa Nidoni
  6. Sanskar Vijay
  7. Mayank Purohit
  8. Sanish Kumar Singh
  9. Anjali Sondiya
  10. Satya Prakash
  11. Chaddha Nikhil Reddy
  12. Vipul Gupta
  13. Yeduguri Aishwarya Reddy
  14. Rohit Jayaraj
  15. Vanshika Sood
  16. Prateek Mishra
  17. Namrata N
  18. Divyanshu Pal Nagar
  19. Pranay Pratap
  20. Rahul Gupta

