Ranchi's Kanika Tops 2025 UPSC IFS Exam; Top 20 List Released

Prepare with NCERT – UPSC Kanika Anbh Speaking to the media, Kanika attributed her success to her parents, family, and teachers. She mentioned that they all boosted her morale at every step and inspired her to move forward with a positive attitude. She advised students preparing for the civil services to prepare according to the syllabus using NCERT books and to thoroughly understand the fundamental concepts.

UPSC IFS Topper: Father is a retired judge Kanika’s father, Abhay Kumar Sinha, is a retired Principal District Judge in Khunti, and her mother, Anita Sinha, is a homemaker. A former student of JVM Shyamali School in Ranchi, Kanika, explained that preparing for the civil services requires not only covering the syllabus but also developing writing skills. Expressing happiness over her success, the principal of JVM Shyamali, Samarjeet Jana, said that this is a proud moment for their school and that Kanika’s achievement will inspire other students.

UPSC IFS Exam 2024 A total of 143 candidates cleared the examination this year. Of these, 40 belong to the General category, 19 to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 50 to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 23 to the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 11 to the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The main examination was held between 24 November and 1 December 2024, while the interviews and personality tests were conducted from 21 April to 2 May 2025.