RAS Recruitment 2023: Third Phase of Interviews Scheduled for May 19-28

The Commission Secretary stated that this phase of interviews will be conducted from 19 to 28 May, as per the scheduled programme. All candidates appearing for the interview must download their online application form and present two copies along with photocopies of all certificates at the time of the interview.

At the time of the interview, candidates must ensure they bring a recent passport-size colour photograph, original identity card with a recent clear photograph, and all original certificates along with photocopies; otherwise, they will be barred from the interview.

New Date Announced for Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 Jaipur. There is big news for aspirants dreaming of becoming Patwaris in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced the new date for the Patwari recruitment exam 2025. This exam will now be held on 17 August 2025.

Earlier, this exam was scheduled for 11 May, but the board postponed it due to an increase in the number of posts. Initially, applications were invited for 2020 Patwari posts. Later, the government increased the number of posts to 3727.