RAS Recruitment 2023: Third Phase of Interviews Scheduled for May 19-28

The RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) secretary announced that the third stage of interviews for this recruitment process will be conducted as scheduled, from May 19th to 28th.

May 08, 2025 / 12:11 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the schedule for the third phase of interviews for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Recruitment-2023. Interview letters for candidates will be uploaded to the commission’s website in due course. Detailed information is available on the commission’s website.
The Commission Secretary stated that this phase of interviews will be conducted from 19 to 28 May, as per the scheduled programme. All candidates appearing for the interview must download their online application form and present two copies along with photocopies of all certificates at the time of the interview.
At the time of the interview, candidates must ensure they bring a recent passport-size colour photograph, original identity card with a recent clear photograph, and all original certificates along with photocopies; otherwise, they will be barred from the interview.

Jaipur. There is big news for aspirants dreaming of becoming Patwaris in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced the new date for the Patwari recruitment exam 2025. This exam will now be held on 17 August 2025.
Earlier, this exam was scheduled for 11 May, but the board postponed it due to an increase in the number of posts. Initially, applications were invited for 2020 Patwari posts. Later, the government increased the number of posts to 3727.

