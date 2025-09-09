RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 for 120 Officer Posts

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people to secure a position as an officer in India's largest bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced recruitment for a total of 120 Grade B Officer vacancies for the year 2025. The online application process will commence on 10 September 2025, through the websites rbi.org.in and opportunities.rbi.org.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply until 6 PM on 30 September 2025.