RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 for 120 Officer Posts

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people to secure a position as an officer in India's largest bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced recruitment for a total of 120 Grade B Officer vacancies for the year 2025. The online application process will commence on 10 September 2025, through the websites rbi.org.in and opportunities.rbi.org.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply until 6 PM on 30 September 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill several positions. These include 83 Officer Grade B (DR) General positions, 17 Officer Grade B (DR) DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research) positions, and 20 Officer Grade B (DR) DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) positions. The examination dates for each position are different and can be found in the notification.
Candidate selection will be based on a three-stage process: a preliminary examination (Phase-I), a main examination (Phase-II), and an interview. Candidates successful at each stage will be called forward to the next, with final selection based on merit. The starting basic salary will be ₹35,150 per month. Including various allowances, the total monthly salary could be approximately ₹83,254.
Candidates should be between 21 and 30 years of age. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government regulations.
Grade B (DR) – General
Graduation degree (with a minimum of 60% marks)
Minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/differently-abled candidates
or
Post-graduation with a minimum of 55% marks
Only a pass is required for SC/ST/differently-abled candidates
Specific qualifications and subject-specific degrees may be required for DEPR and DSIM positions, which will be clarified in the detailed notification.