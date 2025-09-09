Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 for 120 Officer Posts

This recruitment drive will fill several positions. These include 83 positions for Officer Grade B (DR) General, 17 positions for Officer Grade B (DR) DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research), and 20 positions for Officer Grade B (DR) DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management).

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

RBI Grade B Notification 2025
RBI Grade B Notification 2025 (Image-Freepik)

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people to secure a position as an officer in India's largest bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced recruitment for a total of 120 Grade B Officer vacancies for the year 2025. The online application process will commence on 10 September 2025, through the websites rbi.org.in and opportunities.rbi.org.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply until 6 PM on 30 September 2025.

Vacancies

This recruitment drive will fill several positions. These include 83 Officer Grade B (DR) General positions, 17 Officer Grade B (DR) DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research) positions, and 20 Officer Grade B (DR) DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) positions. The examination dates for each position are different and can be found in the notification.

Selection Process

Candidate selection will be based on a three-stage process: a preliminary examination (Phase-I), a main examination (Phase-II), and an interview. Candidates successful at each stage will be called forward to the next, with final selection based on merit. The starting basic salary will be ₹35,150 per month. Including various allowances, the total monthly salary could be approximately ₹83,254.

Educational Qualifications, Age Limit

Candidates should be between 21 and 30 years of age. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government regulations.

Grade B (DR) – General
Graduation degree (with a minimum of 60% marks)
Minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/differently-abled candidates
or
Post-graduation with a minimum of 55% marks
Only a pass is required for SC/ST/differently-abled candidates
Specific qualifications and subject-specific degrees may be required for DEPR and DSIM positions, which will be clarified in the detailed notification.

