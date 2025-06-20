scriptRPF Constable Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

RPF Constable Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

RRB: This recruitment process commenced on 15 April 2025, with the last date for application submission being 14 May 2025. A total of 4208 vacancies were announced for the RPF Constable posts.

BharatJun 20, 2025 / 08:24 am

Patrika Desk

RPF Constable Result 2025 Out: Big news for candidates who applied for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable posts. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of the RPF Constable recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates had been eagerly awaiting this result. The Railway Recruitment Board had earlier indicated that the result would be declared by the third week of June 2025, and the result has now been officially released.

RPF Constable Result 2025: Application and Examination Details

This recruitment process began on 15 April 2025, and the last date for submitting applications was 14 May 2025. A total of 4208 vacancies were announced for RPF Constable posts. The written examination was conducted from 2 March to 20 March 2025 at various centres. The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification following the online examination.

How to Check RPF Constable Result 2025

To view the result, first visit the official website rrb.digialm.com.
Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section on the website’s homepage.
Click on the link ‘Railway RPF Constable Result 2025’.
Now click on the ‘Check Result’ button.
Fill in your details and submit.
Download the result displayed on the screen and take a printout for future reference.

