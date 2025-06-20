RPF Constable Result 2025 Released: Check Your Result Now

RPF Constable Result 2025: Application and Examination Details This recruitment process began on 15 April 2025, and the last date for submitting applications was 14 May 2025. A total of 4208 vacancies were announced for RPF Constable posts. The written examination was conducted from 2 March to 20 March 2025 at various centres. The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification following the online examination.

How to Check RPF Constable Result 2025 To view the result, first visit the official website rrb.digialm.com.

Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section on the website’s homepage.

Click on the link ‘Railway RPF Constable Result 2025’.

Now click on the ‘Check Result’ button.

Fill in your details and submit.

Download the result displayed on the screen and take a printout for future reference.