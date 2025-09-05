Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2025 Update: Exam Centers Changed for Several Candidates

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has changed the examination centres for some candidates appearing for the Senior Teacher exam. Let's find out which centres have been assigned to the candidates.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

RPSC 2nd Grade exam centre change 2025, RPSC Senior Teacher exam roll number exam centre update, RPSC Grade 2 centre reallocation,
RPSC exam (Image Source: ChatGPT)

Some changes have been made to an examination centre located in the Jaipur district headquarters for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission Competitive Examination-2024. These examinations will be held on 7 September from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The Commission Secretary stated that the exam centre for candidates with roll numbers from 1959591 to 1959998 has been changed.

Where Is The New Center

Previously, the centre for these candidates was Sun Flower Academy, Nangal Mod, Kunda, Amer, Jaipur Pin Code – 302028. This centre has now been changed to Shri Balaji Shiksha Mandir Senior Secondary School, Pili ki Talai, Amer, Jaipur Pin Code 302028.

Admit Card Issued On Website

Admit cards for the examination have been issued. These cards are available on the Commission's website. You can download your admit card by entering your application number and date of birth via the admit card link.

Exam Timings

It is mandatory for candidates to reach the exam centre 60 minutes before the start of the examination. Candidates who arrive late will not be allowed entry. Due to the time taken for security checks, late arrival may cause you to miss the examination.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education

Education News

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 05:03 pm

English News / Education News / RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2025 Update: Exam Centers Changed for Several Candidates
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.