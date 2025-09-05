RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2025 Update: Exam Centers Changed for Several Candidates

Some changes have been made to an examination centre located in the Jaipur district headquarters for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission Competitive Examination-2024. These examinations will be held on 7 September from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The Commission Secretary stated that the exam centre for candidates with roll numbers from 1959591 to 1959998 has been changed.
Previously, the centre for these candidates was Sun Flower Academy, Nangal Mod, Kunda, Amer, Jaipur Pin Code – 302028. This centre has now been changed to Shri Balaji Shiksha Mandir Senior Secondary School, Pili ki Talai, Amer, Jaipur Pin Code 302028.
Admit cards for the examination have been issued. These cards are available on the Commission's website. You can download your admit card by entering your application number and date of birth via the admit card link.
It is mandatory for candidates to reach the exam centre 60 minutes before the start of the examination. Candidates who arrive late will not be allowed entry. Due to the time taken for security checks, late arrival may cause you to miss the examination.