RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2025 Update: Exam Centers Changed for Several Candidates

Some changes have been made to an examination centre located in the Jaipur district headquarters for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission Competitive Examination-2024. These examinations will be held on 7 September from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The Commission Secretary stated that the exam centre for candidates with roll numbers from 1959591 to 1959998 has been changed.