Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Centres Released: Check Your Exam Location and Admit Card Date

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam city has been released. Check your exam centre location here via the direct link. Learn about the admit card date and exam guidelines.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City 2025 (Image: Patrika)

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam city details for the Senior Teacher exam 2024. Candidates can visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, to find out their assigned exam centre city.

When will the admit cards be released?

Candidates' admit cards will be released three days before the exam date. These can be downloaded from a link available on the commission's website. Candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to log in. Additionally, admit cards can also be downloaded via the SSO portal.

Exam Date and Pattern

  • Exam Date: 7 to 12 September 2025
  • Each paper will be OMR-based.
  • Candidates will receive an additional 10 minutes to fill in the fifth option in the question paper.

Important Rules Regarding Entry to the Exam Centre

  • Candidates will only be allowed entry up to 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
  • Candidates arriving late may miss the exam due to the time taken for security checks.
  • Therefore, candidates are advised to arrive at the exam centre well in advance.

Required Documents

  • Candidates must bring a coloured printout of their original Aadhaar card to the exam centre.
  • If the photo on the Aadhaar card is old or unclear, candidates can bring other original photo identity documents such as a voter ID, passport, or driving licence.
  • It is also necessary to affix a recent coloured photograph to the admit card.
  • Entry to the examination centre will not be granted without a clear and valid identity document.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City 2025 Link

Important Instructions for Candidates

The RPSC has appealed to candidates not to fall prey to any brokers or mediators. If anyone offers inducements or demands bribes in the name of passing the exam, immediately lodge a complaint with the commission's control room numbers 0145-2635200, 2635212, 2635255.

The commission has also warned that strict action will be taken under the Rajasthan Public Examination Act 2022 for using unfair means or cheating in the examination. This includes severe penalties such as life imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹10 crore, and confiscation of property.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 11:18 am

English News / Education News / RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Centres Released: Check Your Exam Location and Admit Card Date
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.