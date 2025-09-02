RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Centres Released: Check Your Exam Location and Admit Card Date

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam city details for the Senior Teacher exam 2024. Candidates can visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, to find out their assigned exam centre city.
Candidates' admit cards will be released three days before the exam date. These can be downloaded from a link available on the commission's website. Candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to log in. Additionally, admit cards can also be downloaded via the SSO portal.
The RPSC has appealed to candidates not to fall prey to any brokers or mediators. If anyone offers inducements or demands bribes in the name of passing the exam, immediately lodge a complaint with the commission's control room numbers 0145-2635200, 2635212, 2635255.
The commission has also warned that strict action will be taken under the Rajasthan Public Examination Act 2022 for using unfair means or cheating in the examination. This includes severe penalties such as life imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹10 crore, and confiscation of property.