RPSC Releases Lecturer Answer Key: Download Direct Link

Additionally, candidates must cite authentic books or sources in support of their objections.

Jul 01, 2025 / 11:25 am

Patrika Desk

RPSC Lecturer Answer Key Out: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key for various subjects under Group ‘A’ of the Lecturer and Coach (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination 2024. These subjects include General Awareness and General Studies, Hindi, Geography, English, and Mathematics. Candidates can view these answer keys on the commission’s official website. A direct link is also provided in this news article for download. If a candidate has any objections to the released answer key, they can register their objection online from 1 July to 3 July 2025, 12:00 midnight.

Providing Source for Objections is Mandatory

While registering objections, it is essential to note that they must be entered according to the order of the model question paper issued by the commission. Furthermore, candidates must cite authentic books or sources in support of their objections. Objections submitted without evidence will not be considered. Only objections from candidates who appeared for the examination will be accepted.

Objection Filing Fee

A fee of ₹100 (plus additional service charges) has been fixed for registering an objection per question. Candidates can register objections by logging into the SSO portal, accessing the recruitment portal, and going to the relevant link (Question Objection). Payment can be made through e-Mitra kiosks or the payment gateway provided on the portal. Once submitted, the fee will not be refunded, and objections without the fee will not be considered valid. Objections will only be accepted online. Objections submitted through any other means will not be considered. This process will be open only once.
RPSC Lecturer Answer Key Out Direct Link

The facility for registering online objections will be available only from 1 to 3 July 2025. After this, the link will be deactivated. If faced with any technical issues while registering objections, candidates can email recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or contact the helpline numbers 9352323625 and 7340557555.

