RPSC Releases Lecturer Answer Key: Download Direct Link

Providing Source for Objections is Mandatory While registering objections, it is essential to note that they must be entered according to the order of the model question paper issued by the commission. Furthermore, candidates must cite authentic books or sources in support of their objections. Objections submitted without evidence will not be considered. Only objections from candidates who appeared for the examination will be accepted.

Objection Filing Fee A fee of ₹100 (plus additional service charges) has been fixed for registering an objection per question. Candidates can register objections by logging into the SSO portal, accessing the recruitment portal, and going to the relevant link (Question Objection). Payment can be made through e-Mitra kiosks or the payment gateway provided on the portal. Once submitted, the fee will not be refunded, and objections without the fee will not be considered valid. Objections will only be accepted online. Objections submitted through any other means will not be considered. This process will be open only once.