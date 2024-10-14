RPSC Vacancy 2024: If you also have a Master’s degree, you can get a Research Assistant job in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC Vacancy 2024: These are the required qualifications Interested candidates for the Research Assistant (Research Assistant) post must have a Master’s degree from a recognized university in Mathematics/Commerce/Statistics Economics/Economics and Public Administration/Public Administration. Students studying in the final year of the Master’s course can also apply for this recruitment. A total of 26 seats will be filled for the post of Research Assistant. RPSC Vacancy 2024 Notification Interested candidates for the Research Assistant (Research Assistant) post must have a Master’s degree from a recognized university in Mathematics/Commerce/Statistics Economics/Economics and Public Administration/Public Administration. Students studying in the final year of the Master’s course can also apply for this recruitment. A total of 26 seats will be filled for the post of Research Assistant.

This is the age limit The minimum age of the candidates applying for this recruitment should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 40 years. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2025. However, there is a relaxation in the age limit for reserved categories as per the rules. Candidates will be selected for this recruitment through a written examination. Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment can apply before the last date.