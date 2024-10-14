scriptRPSC Vacancy 2024: If you also have a Master’s degree, you can get a Research Assistant job in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission | Latest News | Patrika News
RPSC Vacancy 2024: If you also have a Master's degree, you can get a Research Assistant job in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Interested candidates for the Research Assistant (Research Assistant) post must have a Master's degree from a recognized university in Mathematics/Commerce/Statistics Economics/Economics and Public Administration/Public Administration.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 01:48 pm

Patrika Desk

RPSC Vacancy 2024
Government job seekers have a golden opportunity to get a job in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Research Assistant. The commission has released a notification for this recruitment. Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment can apply on the RPSC’s official website. The last date for application is November 13, 2024. The application process will start from October 15.

RPSC Vacancy 2024: These are the required qualifications

Interested candidates for the Research Assistant (Research Assistant) post must have a Master’s degree from a recognized university in Mathematics/Commerce/Statistics Economics/Economics and Public Administration/Public Administration. Students studying in the final year of the Master’s course can also apply for this recruitment. A total of 26 seats will be filled for the post of Research Assistant. RPSC Vacancy 2024 Notification

This is the age limit

The minimum age of the candidates applying for this recruitment should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 40 years. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2025. However, there is a relaxation in the age limit for reserved categories as per the rules. Candidates will be selected for this recruitment through a written examination. Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment can apply before the last date.

