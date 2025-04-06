scriptRRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Rescheduled for May 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Rescheduled for May 2025

BharatApr 06, 2025 / 06:32 pm

Patrika Desk

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Date 2025
RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a revised schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot exam. According to the new schedule, the RRB ALP CBT 2 exam will be held on 2nd and 6th May 2025. The exam was previously scheduled for 19th and 20th March but was postponed due to technical glitches. The railway board has issued a notice regarding the new exam schedule.

Railway Notice Issued

The notice issued by the railway states, “The second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for CEN-01/2024, which was scheduled for 19.03.2025 and 20.03.2025, will now be held on 02.05.2025 and 06.05.2025.” It is worth noting that this railway recruitment drive will fill a total of 18,799 positions.

Exam to be Held in Two Shifts

The RRB will conduct the ALP CBT 2 in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 7:30 AM and the second shift at 12:30 PM. Exam city slips will be released 10 days prior to the exam, and admit cards will be released four days prior.

Beware of Fake News

Candidates are advised to avoid fake news. For all updates related to the ALP CBT 2 exam, refer to the official railway website. The railway board has issued a notice in this regard, advising candidates to check only the official RRB website for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unverified sources.

