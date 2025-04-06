RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Rescheduled for May 2025

Railway Notice Issued The notice issued by the railway states, “The second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for CEN-01/2024, which was scheduled for 19.03.2025 and 20.03.2025, will now be held on 02.05.2025 and 06.05.2025.” It is worth noting that this railway recruitment drive will fill a total of 18,799 positions.

Exam to be Held in Two Shifts The RRB will conduct the ALP CBT 2 in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 7:30 AM and the second shift at 12:30 PM. Exam city slips will be released 10 days prior to the exam, and admit cards will be released four days prior.