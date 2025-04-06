RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Rescheduled for May 2025

Railway Notice Issued The notice issued by the railway states, “The second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for CEN-01/2024, which was scheduled for 19.03.2025 and 20.03.2025, will now be held on 02.05.2025 and 06.05.2025.” It is worth noting that this railway recruitment drive will fill a total of 18,799 positions.
Exam to be Held in Two Shifts The RRB will conduct the ALP CBT 2 in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 7:30 AM and the second shift at 12:30 PM. Exam city slips will be released 10 days prior to the exam, and admit cards will be released four days prior.
Beware of Fake News Candidates are advised to avoid fake news. For all updates related to the ALP CBT 2 exam, refer to the official railway website. The railway board has issued a notice in this regard, advising candidates to check only the official RRB website for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unverified sources.