RRB ALP Recruitment for 9970 Posts

Extended Deadline This is a golden opportunity for those aspiring to work in the railways. The last date for applying was initially 11 May 2025, but it has now been extended to 19 May 2025. The deadline for fee payment and form corrections has also been extended. The correction window for fee payment and form corrections will remain open from 14 May to 22 May. The age limit will be calculated from 1 July 2025. The previous deadline for educational qualifications and other certificates was 11 May, which has now been extended to 19 May.

Essential Educational Qualifications For the trades of Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic (Radio and TV), Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Wireman, Tractor Mechanic, Armature and Coil Winder, Mechanic (Diesel), Heat Engine, Turner, Machinist, and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic, candidates must possess a Class 10th Matriculation or ITI certificate along with an NCVT/SCVT certificate. Alternatively, a diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering from a recognised institution along with Class 10th (or) a combination of different streams in these engineering subjects or a BE/B.Tech degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering is required.

Candidates with Weak Eyesight Ineligible Along with educational qualifications, it is also necessary to meet the physical fitness criteria. Candidates with weak eyesight will not be able to apply. A distant vision of 6/6 and a near vision of 0.6, 0.6 without glasses is required for application. Selection under this recruitment will be based on a First Stage CBT, Second Stage CBT, Computer-Based Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. A candidate’s selection will be made after these five stages of examination. There will be negative marking in this exam. One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. There will be no negative marking in the Computer-Based Aptitude Test.