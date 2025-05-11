scriptRRB ALP Recruitment for 9970 Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

RRB ALP Recruitment for 9970 Posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced recruitment for 9970 RRB ALP posts. Check here for educational qualifications and other details.

May 11, 2025 / 02:03 pm

Patrika Desk

RRB ALP Recruitment Eligibility
RRB ALP Recruitment Eligibility: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced recruitment for 9970 posts of RRB ALP. Applications can be submitted until 19 May. Interested candidates should note the important dates mentioned here. Also, learn about the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, etc. for this recruitment.

Extended Deadline

This is a golden opportunity for those aspiring to work in the railways. The last date for applying was initially 11 May 2025, but it has now been extended to 19 May 2025. The deadline for fee payment and form corrections has also been extended. The correction window for fee payment and form corrections will remain open from 14 May to 22 May. The age limit will be calculated from 1 July 2025. The previous deadline for educational qualifications and other certificates was 11 May, which has now been extended to 19 May.

Essential Educational Qualifications

For the trades of Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic (Radio and TV), Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Wireman, Tractor Mechanic, Armature and Coil Winder, Mechanic (Diesel), Heat Engine, Turner, Machinist, and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic, candidates must possess a Class 10th Matriculation or ITI certificate along with an NCVT/SCVT certificate. Alternatively, a diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering from a recognised institution along with Class 10th (or) a combination of different streams in these engineering subjects or a BE/B.Tech degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering is required.

Candidates with Weak Eyesight Ineligible

Along with educational qualifications, it is also necessary to meet the physical fitness criteria. Candidates with weak eyesight will not be able to apply. A distant vision of 6/6 and a near vision of 0.6, 0.6 without glasses is required for application. Selection under this recruitment will be based on a First Stage CBT, Second Stage CBT, Computer-Based Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. A candidate’s selection will be made after these five stages of examination. There will be negative marking in this exam. One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. There will be no negative marking in the Computer-Based Aptitude Test.

Recruitment in Fitter, Electrician and Other Trades

Recruitment will be held for Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic (Radio TV), Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Wireman, Tractor Mechanic, Armature Coil Winder, Mechanic Diesel, Heat Engine, Turner, Machinist, and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic.

News / Education News / RRB ALP Recruitment for 9970 Posts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

National News

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

in 3 hours

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Delayed Post Sparks User Frustration

in 1 hour

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

Sports

IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

in 2 hours

Chota Rajan Acquitted in 21 Year Old Attempted Murder Case

National News

Chota Rajan Acquitted in 21 Year Old Attempted Murder Case

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: 1.7 Million Applications for 19,838 Posts

Education News

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: 1.7 Million Applications for 19,838 Posts

16 hours ago

India-Pakistan Tension Leads to Postponement of Several Exams, Including COMEDK and JMI

Education News

India-Pakistan Tension Leads to Postponement of Several Exams, Including COMEDK and JMI

20 hours ago

Territorial Army Salary and Details

Education News

Territorial Army Salary and Details

20 hours ago

UGC-NET June 2025: Application Deadline Extended

Education News

UGC-NET June 2025: Application Deadline Extended

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.