RRB NTPC 2025: 8,875 Vacancies for 10th/12th Pass Candidates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for 8875 vacancies for the NTPC recruitment 2025. This is a golden opportunity for those seeking jobs in the railways.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

(Image Source: Gemini AI)

RRB NTPC Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for the NTPC 2025-26 recruitment drive, announcing a total of 8,875 vacancies. This nationwide recruitment aims to fill graduate and undergraduate-level positions across various Indian Railways zones. This news is for those interested in appearing for the exam.

Notification For 8875 Posts

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment presents a golden opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in the railway sector. These positions include Station Master, Goods Guard, Commercial Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Junior Typist, Train Clerk, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, Traffic Assistant, and others. Candidate selection will be based on a merit list generated from a Computer Based Test, followed by skill tests, document verification, and a medical fitness test.

Eligibility for RRB NTPC Exam

Of the 8,875 positions, 5,817 are graduate-level posts requiring a graduation degree from a recognised university. The remaining 3,058 positions are open to candidates who have passed their 12th (10+2) standard from a recognised board.

Age Limit

The age limit varies depending on the category. For graduate-level posts, applicants should be between 18 and 30 years of age, while the upper age limit for masters-level posts is 33 years. Age relaxation is applicable for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Persons with Disabilities, and Ex-servicemen as per government norms.

Application Fee and Mode of Payment

The application fee is ₹500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, while SC, ST, PwD, women, and ex-servicemen applicants need to pay ₹250. The fee must be paid through online payment gateways during the application process.

Exam Pattern

The selection process involves two Computer Based Tests (CBT-1 and CBT-2), followed by skill tests or typing/aptitude tests as required. This is followed by document verification and a medical examination for selected candidates.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
  • Fill out the application form, entering personal details, educational qualifications, and choosing your preferred post and zone.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the fee and submit the application.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 11:26 am

English News / Education News / RRB NTPC 2025: 8,875 Vacancies for 10th/12th Pass Candidates
