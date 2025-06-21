RRB NTPC Exam Schedule Revised; Exams Postponed for Some Centres

How will candidates receive information? Candidates whose exams have been rescheduled will be informed of the new date, shift, and reporting time via SMS and email from the RRB. Candidates will need to use their previous login portal again, where they can view information such as exam city, e-admit card, and SC/ST travel pass. Earlier, on 5 June 2025, the second shift exam at the Adarsh examination centre in Gaya (Venue Code 40923) was postponed due to technical reasons.

Recruitment Details Under the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive, a total of 8113 posts are being filled. These include several graduate-level positions such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. This computer-based exam is being conducted between 5 June and 24 June 2025. Candidates whose exams are scheduled at either of these two centres should keep an eye on the official website of their respective RRB region to avoid missing any important updates.