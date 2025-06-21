scriptRRB NTPC Exam Schedule Revised; Exams Postponed for Some Centres | Latest News | Patrika News
RRB NTPC Exam Schedule Revised; Exams Postponed for Some Centres

Candidates whose exams have been rescheduled will be informed of the new date, shift, and reporting time via SMS and email from the RRB.

Jun 21, 2025 / 04:34 pm

Patrika Desk

RRB NTPC Exam

RRB NTPC Exam(AI Generated Image)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has rescheduled some shifts at two examination centres in Jharkhand for the Graduate-level exam under the first phase of NTPC 2025. According to the latest update, exams for some candidates in Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been postponed. Media reports state that the exam scheduled for 16 June 2025, third shift, LAB-A1 and A2 (LAN1 only) at the Ranchi-based iON Digital Zone iDZ, Tupudana (Venue Code 8320), has been postponed. This postponement only applies to candidates who have not yet taken the exam in this shift. Similarly, the first shift exam on 19 June 2025 at the Hazaribagh iON Digital Zone iDZ (Venue Code 8566) will also be held on a later date. The new date will be announced soon.

How will candidates receive information?

Candidates whose exams have been rescheduled will be informed of the new date, shift, and reporting time via SMS and email from the RRB. Candidates will need to use their previous login portal again, where they can view information such as exam city, e-admit card, and SC/ST travel pass. Earlier, on 5 June 2025, the second shift exam at the Adarsh examination centre in Gaya (Venue Code 40923) was postponed due to technical reasons.

Recruitment Details

Under the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive, a total of 8113 posts are being filled. These include several graduate-level positions such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. This computer-based exam is being conducted between 5 June and 24 June 2025. Candidates whose exams are scheduled at either of these two centres should keep an eye on the official website of their respective RRB region to avoid missing any important updates.

