RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip Released: Download Now

Important updates have been released regarding the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the City Intimation Slip for the NTPC UG Exam 2025. Candidates appearing for this exam can download the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip from the official websites rrbcdg.gov.in and rrb.digitalm.com. This slip provides candidates with information regarding the exam date, exam centre, and the likely date of admit card release.