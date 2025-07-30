RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip Released: Download Now

Important updates have been released regarding the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the City Intimation Slip for the NTPC UG Exam 2025. Candidates appearing for this exam can download the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip from the official websites rrbcdg.gov.in and rrb.digitalm.com. This slip provides candidates with information regarding the exam date, exam centre, and the likely date of admit card release.
|Description
|Information
|Organisation
|Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|Vacancies
|3445
|RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025
|29 July 2025
|RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
|3 August 2025
|RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025
|7 August to 8 September 2025
|Exam Mode
|Online
|Job Location
|Across India
|Selection Process
|CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination
|Official Website
|https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the NTPC (12th Level) CBT-1 exam between 7 August and 8 September 2025. The City Intimation Slips related to this exam have been released to inform candidates of their exam centres in advance, allowing them to arrange travel and accommodation accordingly.