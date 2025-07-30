30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Education News

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip Released: Download Now

RRB will conduct the NTPC CBT-1 exam between 7 August and 8 September 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025
RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025

Important updates have been released regarding the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the City Intimation Slip for the NTPC UG Exam 2025. Candidates appearing for this exam can download the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip from the official websites rrbcdg.gov.in and rrb.digitalm.com. This slip provides candidates with information regarding the exam date, exam centre, and the likely date of admit card release.

How to Download the City Intimation Slip

  • To download the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip, first visit the official websites rrbcdg.gov.in and rrb.digitalm.com.
  • Click on the ‘City Intimation Slip for NTPC UG CBT-1 2025’ link on the website's homepage.
  • Then, fill in the required information.
  • This includes your registration number and date of birth.
  • After logging in, the city intimation slip will be displayed on your screen.

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip

Exam Details















































DescriptionInformation
OrganisationRailway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Vacancies3445
RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 202529 July 2025
RRB NTPC Admit Card 20253 August 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Date 20257 August to 8 September 2025
Exam ModeOnline
Job LocationAcross India
Selection ProcessCBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination
Official Websitehttps://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Exam Dates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the NTPC (12th Level) CBT-1 exam between 7 August and 8 September 2025. The City Intimation Slips related to this exam have been released to inform candidates of their exam centres in advance, allowing them to arrange travel and accommodation accordingly.

