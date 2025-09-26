RRB NTPC UG Result: Merit List to be Released Soon, Check Here

RRB UG Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to announce the results for the NTPC UG recruitment. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill over 3,000 vacant posts for graduate positions. The CBT 1 exam for graduate positions was conducted between August 7th and September 9th. After the results are announced, you can check the results by visiting the official RRB NTPC website, rrbapply.gov.in.

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Result

Go to your regional RRB website (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in) or directly to the central DigiLMS portal rrb.digialm.com.

On the homepage, click on “CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-UG) – Tentative CBT 1 Result”.Click on RRB NTPC UG Result 2025.

Then enter your registration number and date of birth.

After logging in, your result will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and keep a copy for future use.

When was the Provisional Answer Key Released?

The RRB NTPC 2025 UG Provisional Answer Key was released on September 14th. Candidates could compare their recorded answers with the Provisional Answer Key released by the board.

When will the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 be Released?

The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be announced soon by the Railway Recruitment Board on the regional official website. Candidates can view the result upon release.

How many marks are required to pass the exam?

40 percent marks are required for the General and EWS categories

30 percent marks are required for the OBC and SC categories

25% marks are required for the ST category