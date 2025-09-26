RRB NTPC UG Result: Merit List to be Released Soon, Check Here

RRB UG Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to announce the results for the NTPC UG recruitment. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill over 3,000 vacant posts for graduate positions. The CBT 1 exam for graduate positions was conducted between August 7th and September 9th. After the results are announced, you can check the results by visiting the official RRB NTPC website, rrbapply.gov.in.
The RRB NTPC 2025 UG Provisional Answer Key was released on September 14th. Candidates could compare their recorded answers with the Provisional Answer Key released by the board.
The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be announced soon by the Railway Recruitment Board on the regional official website. Candidates can view the result upon release.
40 percent marks are required for the General and EWS categories
30 percent marks are required for the OBC and SC categories
25% marks are required for the ST category