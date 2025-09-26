Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

RRB NTPC UG Result: Merit List to be Released Soon, Check Here

Here's the English translation of the news excerpt: RRB NTPC UG result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the results and merit list for the NTPC UG (Undergraduate) exam 2025 soon. Candidates can check their results and merit list online through the official website.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 26, 2025

RRB NTPC UG result 2025, RRB NTPC merit list 2025, NTPC UG result date, Railway NTPC UG result link, RRB UG result check online, NTPC UG exam result 2025,
RRB NTPC UG merit list to be released (Image source: ChatGPT)

RRB UG Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to announce the results for the NTPC UG recruitment. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill over 3,000 vacant posts for graduate positions. The CBT 1 exam for graduate positions was conducted between August 7th and September 9th. After the results are announced, you can check the results by visiting the official RRB NTPC website, rrbapply.gov.in.


How to Download RRB NTPC UG Result


  • Go to your regional RRB website (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in) or directly to the central DigiLMS portal rrb.digialm.com.
  • On the homepage, click on “CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-UG) – Tentative CBT 1 Result”.Click on RRB NTPC UG Result 2025.
  • Then enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • After logging in, your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the PDF and keep a copy for future use.

When was the Provisional Answer Key Released?


The RRB NTPC 2025 UG Provisional Answer Key was released on September 14th. Candidates could compare their recorded answers with the Provisional Answer Key released by the board.


When will the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 be Released?


The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be announced soon by the Railway Recruitment Board on the regional official website. Candidates can view the result upon release.


How many marks are required to pass the exam?


40 percent marks are required for the General and EWS categories
30 percent marks are required for the OBC and SC categories
25% marks are required for the ST category


Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

26 Sept 2025 12:41 pm

English News / Education News / RRB NTPC UG Result: Merit List to be Released Soon, Check Here
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.