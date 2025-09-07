RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Excellent Salary Opportunities for BSc Nursing and Pharmacy Graduates

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people aspiring to work in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced recruitment for paramedical staff positions. Through this recruitment drive, 434 candidates will be selected. The notification for this recruitment has been released. The online application process began on 9 August 2025, and the last date for applications is tomorrow, 8 September 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at indianrailways.gov.in.