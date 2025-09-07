RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Excellent Salary Opportunities for BSc Nursing and Pharmacy Graduates

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people aspiring to work in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced recruitment for paramedical staff positions. Through this recruitment drive, 434 candidates will be selected. The notification for this recruitment has been released. The online application process began on 9 August 2025, and the last date for applications is tomorrow, 8 September 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at indianrailways.gov.in.
Several positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. These include 272 Nursing Superintendent positions, 105 Pharmacist positions, 33 Health & Malaria Inspector positions, 12 Lab Assistant positions, 4 Radiographer positions, 4 Dialysis Technician positions, and 4 ECG Technician positions.
Regarding the age limit, the candidate's minimum age should be between 18 and 20 years (varies according to the post). The maximum age limit for Nursing Superintendent is set at 40 years. For other positions, the maximum age is fixed at 33 years. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules.
Educational Qualifications (Post-wise)
Nursing Superintendent - GNM or B.Sc Nursing
Pharmacist - Diploma or Degree in Pharmacy
Radiographer/ECG Technician - Diploma/Degree in the relevant field
Lab Assistant - DMLT
Health & Malaria Inspector - B.Sc (Chemistry)
Dialysis Technician - B.Sc with a Diploma in Haemodialysis
Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay ₹500. While for SC/ST/EBC/ESM, all female candidates, minority communities, and the third gender, the fee is only ₹250.
Salary
|Post
|Salary (₹ per month)
|Nursing Superintendent
|₹44,900
|Pharmacist
|₹29,200
|Health & Malaria Inspector
|₹35,400
|Lab Assistant
|₹21,700
|Radiographer
|₹29,200
|Dialysis Technician
|₹35,400
|ECG Technician
|₹25,500