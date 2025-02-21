scriptRRB RPF Constable City Slip Released: Exam Centres Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
RRB RPF Constable City Slip Released: Exam Centres Announced

The RRB RPF Constable Exam will consist of a total of 120 questions, carrying a total of 120 marks. This exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT), and candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete it.

BharatFeb 21, 2025 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

RPF Constable Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable recruitment exam 2025. This exam will be held at various exam centres across the country between 2nd and 22nd March 2025. Candidates can access their exam city and date details through the city slip by logging in to the official portal.

RPF Constable City Slip: How to Download the City Slip

First, visit the official website.

On the website’s homepage, click on the CEN 02/2024 link.

Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
Your city slip will then appear on the screen.

You can view your exam centre details from the city slip.

Download and save the city slip using the download option.

RPF Constable Exam: Important Information Related to the Exam

Candidates should note that this city slip is only for exam centre information; do not consider it an admit card. Plan your journey to the exam centre in advance to ensure timely arrival at the exam venue.
For detailed information, candidates can visit the RRB’s official website, www.rrbapply.gov.in.

RPF Constable Exam: Exam Pattern

The RRB RPF Constable Exam will have a total of 120 questions, carrying 120 marks. The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT), and candidates will be given 90 minutes. The exam will include 35 questions on Basic Arithmetic and General Intelligence, 35 questions on Reasoning, and 50 questions on General Awareness. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be negative marking; 1/3 (one-third) of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

