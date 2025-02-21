RRB RPF Constable City Slip Released: Exam Centres Announced

RPF Constable City Slip: How to Download the City Slip First, visit the official website. On the website’s homepage, click on the CEN 02/2024 link. Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

Your city slip will then appear on the screen. You can view your exam centre details from the city slip. Download and save the city slip using the download option. RPF Constable Exam: Important Information Related to the Exam Candidates should note that this city slip is only for exam centre information; do not consider it an admit card. Plan your journey to the exam centre in advance to ensure timely arrival at the exam venue.

For detailed information, candidates can visit the RRB’s official website, www.rrbapply.gov.in.