RRB Technician Admit Cards Released: Download Now

How to Download the Admit Card (RRB Technician Admit Card)

First, visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the CEN 02/2024 Technician box.

On the next page, click on the admit card link.

Enter your registration number, password, and date of birth.

Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Download and print your admit card.

Exam Date (RRB Technician Exam Date)

The RRB Technician (CEN 02/2024 Technician) examination will be conducted on 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28, and 29 December 2024 at designated examination centres across the country. Admit cards for this examination have been released today. A total of 14,298 posts will be filled through this recruitment, including 1,092 for Technician Grade I Signal, 8,052 for Technician Grade III, and 5,154 for Workshop and PSU. Applications for this recruitment were accepted between 9 March and 8 April 2024.