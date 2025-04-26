scriptRSMSSB 4th Grade Recruitment: Last Day for Application Corrections | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

RSMSSB 4th Grade Recruitment: Last Day for Application Corrections

RSMSSB: Candidates who wish to make changes to their online application forms can do so within 7 days of the application’s receipt date by paying a fee of ₹300.

Apr 26, 2025 / 12:47 pm

Patrika Desk

RSMSSB 4th Grade Form Correction Date

RSMSSB 4th Grade Form Correction Date

RSMSSB 4th Grade Form Correction Date: The application process for the Rajasthan 4th Grade Employee Recruitment 2025 is now closed. This is a great opportunity for 10th pass candidates to secure a government job. A total of 53,700+ positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applications were accepted until 19 April. Following this, a window for correcting application forms was opened. The deadline for corrections is 26 April 2025, which is today. Therefore, any students wishing to make corrections to their application forms should complete the process as soon as possible. According to the official exam calendar 2025, the Group D recruitment exam will be held from 18 to 21 September 2025.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Vacancy: Application Fee

Candidates who wish to make changes to their online application forms can do so within 7 days of the application receipt date by paying a fee of ₹300. However, changes to the form can only be made until 26 April.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Recruitment: Information that cannot be changed

In the online application, candidates will not be able to change their photograph, signature, and information entered during OTR. This includes name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, etc. Changes can be made to information other than this personal information, such as the category in which the candidate applied, marital status, etc.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Form Correction: How to make changes

  • To make changes to the application form, first visit the official website ssorajasthangov.com.
  • Then click on ‘Login to RajSSO’ and log in using your SSO ID and password.
  • After logging in, click on ‘Recruitment Portal’ in ‘Citizen Apps (G2C)’.
  • Then click on ‘My Recruitment’.
  • Next, click on the ‘Edit Application’ link in front of ‘CLASS IV EMPLOYEE DIRECT RECRUITMENT-2024 (CLASS IV)-(RSSB)’.
  • After this, you can make online changes to the application form.

News / Education News / RSMSSB 4th Grade Recruitment: Last Day for Application Corrections

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

National News

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

in 3 hours

Rajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

Kota

Rajasthan: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Today; Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

in 43 minutes

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

Education News

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

in 37 minutes

‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?

Bollywood

‘Kesari 2’ gains pace, leaves ‘Jaat’ behind — how did ‘Ground Zero’ fare on Day 1?

in 1 hour

Latest Education News

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

Education News

Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

in 37 minutes

UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers’ List

UP News

UP Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Dominate Toppers’ List

17 hours ago

Labourer's Daughter Tops State in 12th Board Exams

Prayagraj

Labourer's Daughter Tops State in 12th Board Exams

17 hours ago

BHU Extends Deadline for 199 Junior Clerk Positions

Jobs

BHU Extends Deadline for 199 Junior Clerk Positions

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.