RSMSSB 4th Grade Recruitment: Last Day for Application Corrections

RSMSSB 4th Grade Vacancy: Application Fee Candidates who wish to make changes to their online application forms can do so within 7 days of the application receipt date by paying a fee of ₹300. However, changes to the form can only be made until 26 April.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Recruitment: Information that cannot be changed In the online application, candidates will not be able to change their photograph, signature, and information entered during OTR. This includes name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, etc. Changes can be made to information other than this personal information, such as the category in which the candidate applied, marital status, etc.