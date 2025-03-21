scriptRSMSSB Announces Over 50,000 Class 10th Level Jobs in Rajasthan | Latest News | Patrika News
RSMSSB Announces Over 50,000 Class 10th Level Jobs in Rajasthan

RSMSSB: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct this examination between 18 and 21 September 2025. The exam may be conducted through any medium: computer-based (CBT), tablet-based (TBT), or offline (OMR sheet).

JaipurMar 21, 2025 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan 4th Class Vacancy: The recruitment process for 53,749 Class IV employee positions in Rajasthan commenced on 21 March 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for application is 19 April 2025. Before applying for this recruitment (RSSB Rajasthan CLASS IV Recruitment-2024), it is necessary to submit the One Time Registration (OTR) fee. Also, photographs older than one month should not be uploaded in the application form, and filling in the visible mark is mandatory.

RSMSSB: Increase in the Number of Positions

Initially, 52,453 positions were to be filled under this recruitment, but now applications will be accepted for 53,749 positions. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a revised notification. This includes an increase of 668 positions. Now, 48,199 positions are allocated for the Non-TSP category and 5,550 for the TSP category.

Rajasthan Fourth Grade Recruitment: Age Limit and Reservation

The age limit for this recruitment is fixed at 18 to 40 years. The age will be calculated from 1 January 2026. Relaxation in the age limit has been given for reserved categories. A relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/OBC/EWS (male), 10 years for SC/ST/OBC/EWS (female), and 5 years for general category women has been provided. Candidates who have passed the 10th standard can apply for this recruitment.

Railway 4th Class Bharti: Exam Dates

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct this examination between 18 and 21 September 2025. The examination may be conducted through any medium: Computer Based (CBT), Tablet Based (TBT), or Offline (OMR sheet). If the examination is conducted in different phases, a normalization process will be adopted.

