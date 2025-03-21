RSMSSB Announces Over 50,000 Class 10th Level Jobs in Rajasthan

RSMSSB: Increase in the Number of Positions Initially, 52,453 positions were to be filled under this recruitment, but now applications will be accepted for 53,749 positions. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a revised notification. This includes an increase of 668 positions. Now, 48,199 positions are allocated for the Non-TSP category and 5,550 for the TSP category.

Rajasthan Fourth Grade Recruitment: Age Limit and Reservation The age limit for this recruitment is fixed at 18 to 40 years. The age will be calculated from 1 January 2026. Relaxation in the age limit has been given for reserved categories. A relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/OBC/EWS (male), 10 years for SC/ST/OBC/EWS (female), and 5 years for general category women has been provided. Candidates who have passed the 10th standard can apply for this recruitment.