RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2025: Key Guidelines to Ensure Exam Entry

RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the Patwari recruitment examination tomorrow, 17 August, at examination centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. This recruitment process will fill a total of 3705 posts in the state, for which approximately 6.78 lakh candidates have applied.
The board has clarified that candidates in the first shift will not be allowed to take the question paper with them, while candidates in the second shift will be permitted to do so. This measure has been taken to maintain the confidentiality of the question paper. However, candidates from both shifts will be able to take home the carbon copy of their OMR sheet to verify their answers later.
Candidates are advised to arrive two hours before the examination time.
The gates will be closed one hour before the commencement of the examination.
Candidates must bring their e-admit card and a photo identity card (Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, voter ID, or PAN card). The photograph on the identity card should not be more than three years old.
It is mandatory to bring a recent 2.5×2.5 cm coloured photograph for affixing on the attendance sheet and a transparent blue ballpoint pen.
Male candidates: Can wear shirts, T-shirts, kurta-pyjama, or trousers, but jeans are not allowed.
Female candidates: Can wear salwar-suits, sarees, or simple kurta-chunni. Only rubber bands are allowed in the hair.
Jewellery, watches, belts, scarves, hats, amulets, handbags, hairpins, etc., are strictly prohibited.
Slippers, sandals, or shoes can be worn, but shoes with metal chains are not permitted.