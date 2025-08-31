RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Released

RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for the Jail Prahari recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who participated in this examination can now view their results on the board's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
This recruitment examination was conducted on 12 April 2025 in 38 districts of the state. The examination was held in two shifts.
First Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Through this recruitment, 968 positions will be filled. Initially, there were 803 positions, but later 165 more positions were added.
A total of 8,20,942 candidates applied for this recruitment, out of which 6,10,168 candidates appeared for the examination. The attendance percentage was approximately 74.33%. The board has adopted a normalization process for this examination, and some questions have also been deleted.
The board has clarified that candidates should only visit the official website to obtain accurate and updated information.