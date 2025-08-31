Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Released

The RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 has been released. Candidates can download their results and the merit list PDF from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025

RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for the Jail Prahari recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who participated in this examination can now view their results on the board's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

When was the RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Exam held?

This recruitment examination was conducted on 12 April 2025 in 38 districts of the state. The examination was held in two shifts.

First Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Through this recruitment, 968 positions will be filled. Initially, there were 803 positions, but later 165 more positions were added.

How many candidates participated in the examination?

A total of 8,20,942 candidates applied for this recruitment, out of which 6,10,168 candidates appeared for the examination. The attendance percentage was approximately 74.33%. The board has adopted a normalization process for this examination, and some questions have also been deleted.

How to check the RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025

  • First, visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the Result tab given on the homepage.
  • Here you will find the link for the RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025; click on it.
  • Clicking on the link will open the result PDF file.
  • Now you can easily search for your name or roll number by pressing Ctrl + F.
  • You can also download this PDF and save it for future reference.
  • Take a printout of the result as well.

RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Pdf Link

Important Information

The board has clarified that candidates should only visit the official website to obtain accurate and updated information.

