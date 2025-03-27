RSMSSB Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment: Applications Open Today

Rajasthan Conductor Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria To apply for this recruitment, the candidate’s age should be between 18 and 40 years. Male candidates from Rajasthan’s SC, ST, OBC, MBC, and EWS categories will receive a 5-year age relaxation. Female candidates from these categories will receive a 10-year relaxation, and general category women will receive a 5-year relaxation. Age will be calculated based on 1 January 2026. Applicants must also have passed the 10th standard. A valid conductor’s license and badge are also mandatory.

RSMSSB: Selection Process Candidate selection for this recruitment will be based on a written exam, skill test, document verification, and medical examination. The written exam will be held on 22 November 2025. The result will be declared on 23 February 2026. The exam will consist of 100 MCQ questions.