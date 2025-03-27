RSMSSB Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment: Applications Open Today

scriptRSMSSB Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment: Applications Open Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Conductor Bharti: Selection of candidates for this recruitment will be based on a written examination, skills test, document verification, and medical examination. The written examination will be held on 22 November 2025.

Mar 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Conductor Vacancy 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, has commenced the online application process for the “Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment 2025” on 27 March 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official websites rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 500 Conductor positions in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, with 456 positions reserved for non-TSP areas and 44 for TSP areas. Selected candidates will receive a Level-5 pay scale. The last date for applying is 25 April 2025.

Rajasthan Conductor Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this recruitment, the candidate’s age should be between 18 and 40 years. Male candidates from Rajasthan’s SC, ST, OBC, MBC, and EWS categories will receive a 5-year age relaxation. Female candidates from these categories will receive a 10-year relaxation, and general category women will receive a 5-year relaxation. Age will be calculated based on 1 January 2026. Applicants must also have passed the 10th standard. A valid conductor’s license and badge are also mandatory.

RSMSSB: Selection Process

Candidate selection for this recruitment will be based on a written exam, skill test, document verification, and medical examination. The written exam will be held on 22 November 2025. The result will be declared on 23 February 2026. The exam will consist of 100 MCQ questions.

Rajasthan Conductor Vacancy 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹600 for general and creamy layer OBC/MBC candidates, and ₹400 for non-creamy layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC, and ST candidates. The fee for persons with disabilities is also ₹400.

