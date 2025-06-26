RSMSSB Stenographer Phase 2 Admit Cards Released

Exam Date and Time The Stenographer/PA Grade-II exam will be conducted on 29 June 2025 in two shifts. First Shift: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 4:20 PM

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Number of Vacancies A total of 474 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. The selection process requires clearing both the written exam and the skill test (stenography).

How to Download the Admit Card? Follow the steps below to download your admit card. First, visit the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link on the homepage. Log in using your SSOID/Username and Password.

Your admit card will appear on the screen after login. Download and print your admit card. Important Information to Check on Your Admit Card Name of the exam Complete address of the examination centre