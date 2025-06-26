scriptRSMSSB Stenographer Phase 2 Admit Cards Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

RSMSSB Stenographer Phase 2 Admit Cards Released

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Phase-2 of the RSMSSB Stenographer Exam 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jun 26, 2025 / 02:25 pm

Patrika Desk

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card Released (Image: Gemini)

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit cards for Phase 2 of the Stenographer and Personal Assistant (PA) Grade-II recruitment exam 2024 today, 26 June 2025. Candidates who successfully cleared the first phase are now prepared for the second phase, which includes typing and shorthand tests.

Exam Date and Time

The Stenographer/PA Grade-II exam will be conducted on 29 June 2025 in two shifts.

First Shift: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 4:20 PM
Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Number of Vacancies

A total of 474 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. The selection process requires clearing both the written exam and the skill test (stenography).

How to Download the Admit Card?

Follow the steps below to download your admit card.

First, visit the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

Log in using your SSOID/Username and Password.
Your admit card will appear on the screen after login.

Download and print your admit card.

Important Information to Check on Your Admit Card

Name of the exam

Complete address of the examination centre
Exam date and time

Candidate’s name and date of birth

Photograph and signature

Exam guidelines

Reporting time at the examination centre

Details of subjects included

Important Advice

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues on the day of the exam. Remember to bring a valid photo ID along with your admit card.
RSMSSB Stenographer Phase II admit card Direct Link

