RULET 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score Now

Five-Year Course Entrance Exam This entrance exam is conducted for admission to the five-year BA LLB (Hons) course. Admission to the BA LLB (Hons) course for the 2025-26 session at the University Five-Year Law College, Rajasthan University, Jaipur, will be through the RULET exam. Candidates’ merit will be determined based on the total marks obtained in the written exam, group discussion, and personal interview. The written exam is of 300 marks, while the group discussion and interview are each worth 25 marks.

How to Check Your Result To check the result, candidates must first visit the official website of Rajasthan University. Go to the ‘Notification’ section on the homepage and click on the ‘Result is Now Live View’ link. After that, enter your roll number and date of birth to log in. Your scorecard will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed.