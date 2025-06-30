scriptRULET 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score Now | Latest News | Patrika News
RULET 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score Now

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the university’s official website, admissions.uniraj.org or uniraj.ac.in.

Jun 30, 2025

Patrika Desk

RULET 2025 Result: The Rajasthan University has declared the results of the RULET 2025 (Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the university’s official website, admissions.uniraj.org or uniraj.ac.in. To view the result, candidates will need to log in using their roll number and date of birth. Following the release of the results, the university will commence the counselling process, inviting successful candidates for document verification and other formalities.

Five-Year Course Entrance Exam

This entrance exam is conducted for admission to the five-year BA LLB (Hons) course. Admission to the BA LLB (Hons) course for the 2025-26 session at the University Five-Year Law College, Rajasthan University, Jaipur, will be through the RULET exam. Candidates’ merit will be determined based on the total marks obtained in the written exam, group discussion, and personal interview. The written exam is of 300 marks, while the group discussion and interview are each worth 25 marks.

How to Check Your Result

To check the result, candidates must first visit the official website of Rajasthan University. Go to the ‘Notification’ section on the homepage and click on the ‘Result is Now Live View’ link. After that, enter your roll number and date of birth to log in. Your scorecard will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed.
Verify This Information Carefully

Candidates should carefully check their results for information such as name, parents’ names, date of birth, exam name, marks obtained, rank, passing status, and total exam marks to avoid any errors in further processes.

