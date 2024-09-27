scriptGovernment Job: 10th pass can get a job in the railway without a written exam and interview, here’s how to apply | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Government Job: 10th pass can get a job in the railway without a written exam and interview, here's how to apply

Sep 27, 2024

Patrika Desk

10th-pass youngsters who want to work in the railway have a great opportunity. 10th pass and ITI pass youngsters can now work with the railway. RRC Eastern Railway- ER has released a recruitment notification for thousands of posts. Under this apprenticeship, 3115 posts have been recruited. Interested youngsters can apply from 24th September to 23rd October. To apply, candidates have to visit the official website rrcrecruit.co.in. The application process will not be completed after the last date.

Government Job: Know the Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for this apprenticeship must have a matriculation degree along with a related trade ITI degree. Additionally, the age limit of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years. The reserved category will get an age relaxation as per the rules. Candidates have to pay a fee of 100 rupees to apply. However, SC and ST category candidates are exempted from the application fee. This recruitment is for Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Painter, Electronics Mechanic, Carpenter, Refrigerator and AC Mechanic, Mechanic (Diesel) and Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) posts.

Government Job: How to Apply

To apply for this recruitment, first, visit the official website rrcrecruit.co.in .
On this page, the option of Online Application for Act Apprentices 2024-25 will appear, click on this link.
On the new page, read the application-related details and click on New Registration.

After registration, fill in the details and submit the form.

Take a printout of the submitted form and keep it with you.

