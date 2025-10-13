SBI CBO Result 2025 Released, Steps to Download

Candidates who appeared for the SBI CBO examination can now check their SBI CBO Result 2025 by visiting the website. To do this, they first need to navigate to the bank's official website, sbi.bank.in. There, they should click on the 'Career' section and then select the 'Recruitment of Circle Based Officers' link. Following this, choosing the option 'List of Candidates Qualified for Interview Announced' will open the result PDF on the screen. Candidates can find their roll number in this list to ascertain if they have been selected for the interview.