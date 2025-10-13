Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

SBI CBO Result 2025 Released, Steps to Download

Candidates whose roll numbers are included in this list have successfully passed the written examination and will now participate in the next stage of the recruitment process, i.e., the interview.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

SBI CBO Result 2025

SBI CBO Result (Image-Freepik)

SBI CBO Result 2025: An important update has arrived regarding the SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment examination. The result has finally been released, bringing good news to candidates who have been eagerly awaiting it. The State Bank of India has uploaded the examination results on its official website, sbi.bank.in. The released results are in PDF format and contain the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the interview. Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results via the PDF provided below.

How to Download the Result PDF

Candidates who appeared for the SBI CBO examination can now check their SBI CBO Result 2025 by visiting the website. To do this, they first need to navigate to the bank's official website, sbi.bank.in. There, they should click on the 'Career' section and then select the 'Recruitment of Circle Based Officers' link. Following this, choosing the option 'List of Candidates Qualified for Interview Announced' will open the result PDF on the screen. Candidates can find their roll number in this list to ascertain if they have been selected for the interview.

Interview is the Next Stage

Candidates whose roll numbers are included in this list have successfully cleared the written examination and will now participate in the next stage of the recruitment process, which is the interview. According to information received from the bank, the SBI CBO interviews are expected to commence from November 1, 2025. Candidates will need to download a separate admit card for this. They will not be permitted to appear for the interview without their admit card.

Recruitment for This Many Posts

A total of 2964 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 2600 posts are for regular positions and 264 posts are reserved for backlog vacancies. Candidates who have passed this examination will now participate in the next stage, which is the interview.

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 05:43 pm

Education News / SBI CBO Result 2025 Released, Steps to Download

Education News

