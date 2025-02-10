scriptSBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

SBI Clerk Admit Card: The SBI Junior Associate preliminary examination will be held on 22, 27, 28 February and 1 March 2025. Check here for the latest updates on the admit card.

BharatFeb 10, 2025 / 09:40 am

Patrika Desk

SBI Clerk Admit Card Latest Update
SBI Clerk Admit Card: The State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier announced recruitment for the post of Junior Associate. The Junior Associate Preliminary Examination for this recruitment will be held on 22, 27, 28 February and 1 March 2025. The latest update regarding the admit cards is that they may be released today, 10 February.

Download Admit Card Using Login Credentials

After the release of the admit cards for the Junior Associate Prelims recruitment examination, candidates can download them through the official website sbi.co.in. Login credentials will be required to download the admit card.

Exam Date

The Junior Associate Preliminary Examination will be held on 22, 27, 28 February and 1 March 2025. The exam will be an online objective test of 100 marks, with a duration of one hour. It will comprise three main sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

How to Download the Admit Card

First, visit the official website sbi.co.in

Click on the admit card link on the home page

Download the admit card using your login credentials
Take a printout for future reference

Bring Photo Identity Card with Admit Card

Please note that candidates will not receive a hard copy of the SBI Clerk Prelims exam admit card by post. They must download and print the admit card themselves from the official website. On the day of the examination, candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a photo identity proof to the examination centre.

News / Education News / SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

National News

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

in 4 hours

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

National News

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

in 4 hours

Jaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code

Special

Jaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code

2 days ago

SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

Education News

SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

Last Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies

Education News

Last Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies

in 4 hours

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

Education News

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

2 days ago

NEET UG 2025: Registration Window Opens, Fee Details Announced

Education News

NEET UG 2025: Registration Window Opens, Fee Details Announced

2 days ago

Sarkari Naukri: Unusual job in Bihar—collecting insects is the work! Here’s how to apply

Education News

Sarkari Naukri: Unusual job in Bihar—collecting insects is the work! Here’s how to apply

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.