SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

Download Admit Card Using Login Credentials After the release of the admit cards for the Junior Associate Prelims recruitment examination, candidates can download them through the official website sbi.co.in. Login credentials will be required to download the admit card.

Exam Date The Junior Associate Preliminary Examination will be held on 22, 27, 28 February and 1 March 2025. The exam will be an online objective test of 100 marks, with a duration of one hour. It will comprise three main sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

How to Download the Admit Card – First, visit the official website sbi.co.in – Click on the admit card link on the home page – Download the admit card using your login credentials