SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Dates The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted on 22, 27, 28 February and 1 March 2025. The exam was of 100 marks and had a duration of 1 hour. Questions were asked from three subjects: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to Check the Result The result can be checked on the official website, sbi.co.in. Go to the Careers section on the website’s homepage. Then click on the “SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025” link.