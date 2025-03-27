SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Dates The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted on 22, 27, 28 February and 1 March 2025. The exam was of 100 marks and had a duration of 1 hour. Questions were asked from three subjects: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to Check the Result The result can be checked on the official website, sbi.co.in. Go to the Careers section on the website’s homepage. Then click on the “SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025” link.
Enter your login credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout if needed.
SBI Clerk Notification 2024: Number of Vacancies The application process for the SBI Junior Associate recruitment 2025 commenced on 17 December 2024 and concluded on 7 January 2025. The exam was held in February-March 2025. Under this recruitment drive, 13,735 positions will be filled. For more information regarding the recruitment, candidates can visit the official website.