SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: The application process for the SBI Junior Associate recruitment 2025 commenced on 17 December 2024 and concluded on 7 January 2025. The examination was held in February-March 2025.

BharatMar 27, 2025 / 06:57 pm

Patrika Desk

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Important information has emerged for candidates awaiting the results of the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025. The results are likely to be announced soon, as the date for the main examination has been released. The main exam may be held between 10 and 12 April 2025. Therefore, it is anticipated that the prelims results could be declared at any time. Candidates can check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Dates

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted on 22, 27, 28 February and 1 March 2025. The exam was of 100 marks and had a duration of 1 hour. Questions were asked from three subjects: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to Check the Result

The result can be checked on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Go to the Careers section on the website’s homepage.

Then click on the “SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025” link.
Enter your login credentials and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout if needed.

SBI Clerk Notification 2024: Number of Vacancies

Under this recruitment drive, 13,735 positions will be filled. For more information regarding the recruitment, candidates can visit the official website.

