SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Apply Before Today's Deadline

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened applications for Clerk (Junior Associate) positions, with the deadline being today, 26 August 2025. This recruitment drive will fill over 5000 positions, offering a golden opportunity for young people seeking a career in the banking sector.
SBI has announced 5,180 Clerk positions this time. Competition for these positions across the country is expected to be fierce, as this is one of the most popular banking sector examinations.
Preliminary Exam (Prelims): September 2025 (tentative)
Main Exam (Mains): November 2025 (tentative)
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in both examinations.
Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years of age as of 1 April 2025.
Date of Birth Condition: Candidates born before 2 April 1997 and after 1 April 2005 are not eligible.
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university.
Final Year Students: Students in their final year can also apply, but they must submit proof of their graduation degree by 31 December 2025.
The SBI Clerk recruitment exam will be conducted in two phases.
Preliminary Exam (Prelims): This will include questions on English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.
Main Exam (Mains): This will assess General Awareness, Banking Knowledge, English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.
This is an excellent opportunity if you are looking for a job in the banking sector. Therefore, do not delay and complete the application process as soon as possible.