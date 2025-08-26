Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Apply Before Today's Deadline

The last date to apply for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 is today, 26 August. If you were unable to apply earlier for any reason, complete the process today. Read the full article for details.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened applications for Clerk (Junior Associate) positions, with the deadline being today, 26 August 2025. This recruitment drive will fill over 5000 positions, offering a golden opportunity for young people seeking a career in the banking sector.

Number of Vacancies

SBI has announced 5,180 Clerk positions this time. Competition for these positions across the country is expected to be fierce, as this is one of the most popular banking sector examinations.

Exam Dates

Preliminary Exam (Prelims): September 2025 (tentative)

Main Exam (Mains): November 2025 (tentative)

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in both examinations.

Eligibility

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years of age as of 1 April 2025.

Date of Birth Condition: Candidates born before 2 April 1997 and after 1 April 2005 are not eligible.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university.

Final Year Students: Students in their final year can also apply, but they must submit proof of their graduation degree by 31 December 2025.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website sbi.co.in.
  • Go to the Careers section and open the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 link.
  • Click on Apply Online to register.
  • Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the online payment of the prescribed fee and submit the form.
  • Download and print the Confirmation Page.

Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk recruitment exam will be conducted in two phases.

Preliminary Exam (Prelims): This will include questions on English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Main Exam (Mains): This will assess General Awareness, Banking Knowledge, English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

This is an excellent opportunity if you are looking for a job in the banking sector. Therefore, do not delay and complete the application process as soon as possible.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 12:04 pm

English News / Education News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Apply Before Today's Deadline
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.