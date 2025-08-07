SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: SBI Announces 6,589 Junior Associate Clerk Positions

If you are preparing for a career in banking, this is a fantastic opportunity. The State Bank of India (भारतीय स्टेट बैंक) has commenced the recruitment process for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) positions, also known as SBI Clerk positions. A total of 6589 vacancies will be filled under this drive. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, sbi.co.in, until 26 August 2025.