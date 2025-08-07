7 August 2025,

Thursday

Education News

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: SBI Announces 6,589 Junior Associate Clerk Positions

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the commencement of recruitment for 6589 Junior Associate positions under the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 drive.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

If you are preparing for a career in banking, this is a fantastic opportunity. The State Bank of India (भारतीय स्टेट बैंक) has commenced the recruitment process for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) positions, also known as SBI Clerk positions. A total of 6589 vacancies will be filled under this drive. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, sbi.co.in, until 26 August 2025.

Application Deadline (SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 Last Date To Apply)

This recruitment drive will fill 6589 positions (both regular and backlog). The application process has begun in 2025, and the last date to apply is 26 August 2025.

Eligibility Criteria (SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 Apply online)

  • Age Limit: The candidate's age should be between 20 and 28 years (as of 1 April 2025).
  • Educational Qualification: A graduation degree from a recognised university is mandatory.
  • Final-year students can also apply, but they must provide proof of passing their degree by 31 December 2025.

Selection Process (SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 Process)

The SBI Clerk recruitment will be completed in three stages.

  • Preliminary Examination (Prelims): Online exam of 100 marks, 1-hour duration.
  • Main Examination (Mains): Total 190 questions, 200 marks, 2 hours 40 minutes duration.
  • Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT): Candidates who have not studied the local language in their 10th or 12th standard will have to pass this test.

How to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025

  • Open the website sbi.co.in.
  • Go to the Careers section and click on Current Openings.
  • Select the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) 2025 link.
  • Register, fill out the form, upload documents, and submit the fee.

Application Fee (SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 Fees)

General, OBC, EWS category: ₹750
SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-servicemen: No fee

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 09:43 am

English News / Education News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: SBI Announces 6,589 Junior Associate Clerk Positions
