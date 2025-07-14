14 July 2025,

Monday

Education News

SBI PO Applications Close Today: Apply Now

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 541 vacancies. Read the full story.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

SBI PO Apply Online
SBI PO Apply Online (Image: Patrika)

SBI PO Form Last Date: The application process for the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment 2025 is closing today, 14 July 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their online application by visiting the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, as soon as possible. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 541 vacancies. Of these, 203 positions are for the General category, 135 for OBC, 50 for EWS, 37 for Scheduled Caste, and 75 for Scheduled Tribe candidates. These vacancies include 500 regular positions and 41 backlog positions.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates in their final year of graduation who will obtain their degree by 31 December 2025 are also eligible to apply. The minimum age for this recruitment is 21 years and the maximum age is 30 years. The candidate's age will be calculated as of 1 April 2025. This means that the candidate must have been born before 2 April 1995 and not after 1 April 2004. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per rules. SC/ST candidates will get a 5-year relaxation and OBC candidates will get a 3-year relaxation.

Selection Process

Selection will be through three stages—a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a psychometric test (including group exercise and interview).

The preliminary exam will be held in July or August 2025. Successful candidates will be eligible for the main exam.
Candidates selected in the main exam will be invited for the final stage, the psychometric test.
Final merit list selection will be based on performance in the main exam and interview.

SBI PO Apply Online Direct Link

Pay Scale and Other Benefits

Upon appointment, Probationary Officers will receive a basic pay of ₹48,480 (including four advance increments). The salary structure will be as follows:
₹48,480 – ₹2000×7 – ₹62,480 – ₹2340×2 – ₹67,160 – ₹2680×7 – ₹85,920. In addition, dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and other allowances will also be provided. Overall, the monthly salary will be attractive.

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 12:08 pm

