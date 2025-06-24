SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Over 500 PO Posts Announced; Check Eligibility and Details

Number of Positions to be Filled A total of 541 positions will be filled under this SBI recruitment drive. Of these, 203 positions are for the General category, 135 for OBC, and 50 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Meanwhile, 37 positions are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC), and 75 for the Scheduled Tribe (ST). 500 of these are general recruitment positions, while 41 fall under the backlog.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit Applicants must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university. Students in their final year can also apply, provided their degree is completed by the time of selection. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 and 30 years as of 1 April 2025. That is, the date of birth should not be before 2 April 1995 and after 1 April 2004. Age relaxation will be given for reserved categories. SC/ST candidates get a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates get a 3-year relaxation. Applicants must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university. Students in their final year can also apply, provided their degree is completed by the time of selection. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 and 30 years as of 1 April 2025. That is, the date of birth should not be before 2 April 1995 and after 1 April 2004. Age relaxation will be given for reserved categories. SC/ST candidates get a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates get a 3-year relaxation.

Candidate Selection Process The selection of candidates for the SBI PO recruitment will be in three stages. This includes a Preliminary Examination (Prelims), Main Examination (Mains), psychometric test, group discussion, and interview. Candidates successful in the preliminary examination will be called for the main examination, followed by a group discussion and interview in the third stage.