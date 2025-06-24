scriptSBI PO Recruitment 2025: Over 500 PO Posts Announced; Check Eligibility and Details | Latest News | Patrika News
SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Over 500 PO Posts Announced; Check Eligibility and Details

Applicants must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university. Students in their final year are also eligible to apply, provided they complete their degree by the time of selection.

Jun 24, 2025 / 02:11 pm

Patrika Desk

SBI PO Notification 2025

SBI PO Notification 2025(Image-Freepik)

SBI PO Notification 2025: Youth seeking government jobs have a great opportunity from the State Bank of India. SBI has released the recruitment notification for Probationary Officer (PO) positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 24 June 2025. The last date for application is 14 July 2025. For more information on this recruitment, the notification given in this news can be viewed.

Number of Positions to be Filled

A total of 541 positions will be filled under this SBI recruitment drive. Of these, 203 positions are for the General category, 135 for OBC, and 50 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Meanwhile, 37 positions are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC), and 75 for the Scheduled Tribe (ST). 500 of these are general recruitment positions, while 41 fall under the backlog.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university. Students in their final year can also apply, provided their degree is completed by the time of selection. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 and 30 years as of 1 April 2025. That is, the date of birth should not be before 2 April 1995 and after 1 April 2004. Age relaxation will be given for reserved categories. SC/ST candidates get a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates get a 3-year relaxation.

Candidate Selection Process

The selection of candidates for the SBI PO recruitment will be in three stages. This includes a Preliminary Examination (Prelims), Main Examination (Mains), psychometric test, group discussion, and interview. Candidates successful in the preliminary examination will be called for the main examination, followed by a group discussion and interview in the third stage.

Salary

The starting basic salary for an SBI PO is ₹48,480 (including four advance increments). The pay scale is as follows: ₹48,480-2000/7-₹62,480-2340/2-₹67,160-2680/7-₹85,920. In addition to this, DA, HRA, and other allowances are also provided.

